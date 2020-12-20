The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hebrew U. law professor asks King of Belgium to reconsider kosher ban

Shetreet describes himself as "a jurist deeply concerned with the protection of freedom of conscience and religion and as an Israeli public figure."

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 12:40
Cows. Illustrative (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hebrew University's Law Faculty Professor and Israel's presidential candidate Shimon Shetreet wrote a letter to King Phillip of Belgium via Israel's Ambassador to Belgium on Fridy in order to appeal the EU court decision to ban kosher slaughter.
Shetreet describes himself as "a jurist deeply concerned with the protection of freedom of conscience and religion, as an Israeli public figure, and as a foreign member of the Royal Flemish Academy of Sciences." He asked the king to "consider adopting the model used in France that allows centrally organized kosher slaughter according to a permit for a suitable body" or to "adopt the existing arrangement in Austria that allows kosher slaughter in combination with stunning the animal."
Shetreet went on to argue that tweaking the ban is "essential to avoid violating the freedom of religion and respect to ancient traditions of kosher slaughter" as the current decision is "contrary to Jewish (and Muslim) law."
He signed off respectfully, referencing the France and Austria model once again, which he claims are "based off proportionality, followed by enlightened democracies."


