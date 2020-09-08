The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Holocaust education, survivor testimony leads to 'empathy, tolerance'

The questionnaire, sampled 1,500 college students between the ages of 18 and 24. Some of the students in the sample underwent Holocaust education in high school, others did not.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 19:58
PEOPLE VISIT the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in May. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
PEOPLE VISIT the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in May.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Holocaust education in high school leads to empathy, tolerance and open mindedness, according to a survey sponsored in partnership between the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), USC Shoah Foundation and Yad Vashem.
While Holocaust education on its own brings about the above discussed qualities of empathy, tolerance and open mindedness, the inclusion of survivor testimony within the curriculum "is strongly associated" with "higher critical thinking skills, a greater sense of social responsibility and civic efficacy" in early adulthood.
“This survey only confirms what we have heard anecdotally from teachers and parents for years—that Holocaust education is effective not just as an important history lesson, but also in equipping students with the tools to identify bias and confront it when necessary,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
The questionnaire, conducted by Lucid Collaborative LLC and YouGov, sampled 1,500 college students between the ages of 18 and 24. Some of the students in the sample underwent Holocaust education in high school, others did not - attempting to put a finger on the differences between the two educational approaches.
What they found is that eight out of ten students confirm having some sort of Holocaust education present in their high school curriculum - the majority of which was a month or less of dedicated time on the subject. Some 55% reported hearing survivor testimony within the studies.
“The study provides strong evidence of the positive impact of Holocaust education on student attitudes regarding diversity and tolerance in the face of hate. These attributes are sustained over time as students transition into young adulthood,” said Claudia Ramirez Wiedeman, PhD, USC Shoah Foundation Director of Education and Evaluation. “It is also promising to see that the effects of Holocaust education are amplified by the use of survivor testimony in the classroom.”
Those students who received Holocaust education were logically more knowledgeable on the subject than those who didn't. Some 78% reported "knowing a lot or a moderate amount about the Holocaust" compared to the 58% of those who went without Holocaust education.
According to the survey, this form of education leads to a more "pluralistic attitude," such as "being more comfortable" around different races or those of a differing sexual orientation. Additionally, those with Holocaust education are "more likely" to call out biased information (28%), stand up to intolerant behavior (12%) and denounce stereotyping (20%), than those without. The survey noted that students with Holocaust education were also 50% more likely to offer help in a bullying scenario.
"Now more than ever, this survey proves that incorporating Holocaust education into every school’s curriculum is a critical component of preparing our future generation to stand up to hate, and prevent history from repeating itself," said Founder of Echoes & Reflections Yossie Hollander - Echoes and Reflections is a program sponsored by the ADL, USC and Yad Vashem offering Holocaust educational programs to middle and high school students.


Tags adl Holocaust Yad Vashem USC Shoah Foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Neve Shalom fire - a wake-up call for coexistence and peace - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by