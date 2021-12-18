The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Holocaust survivor tricked by daughter to cut son's inheritance

The son, Jeffery Kent, claimed this in a lawsuit he filed to the Manhattan Supreme Court.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 03:54
Roman Kent (photo credit: Courtesy)
Roman Kent
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The daughter of Holocaust survivor Roman Kent reportedly tricked her father into preventing her brother from inheriting $650,000, which was half of an investment account holding $1.3 million, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.
Kent, who died at 92 last May, helped lead a movement in the United States to preserve the memory of Holocaust victims and provide reparations for aging Jewish survivors, according to The New York Times.
Kent's daughter, Susan Avjian, who had officially confirmed her father's death, was accused by her brother of taking the money for herself by taking advantage of her father while he was in a “weakened and vulnerable [physical and mental] state,” the Post reported. 
The son, Jeffery Kent, claimed this in a lawsuit he filed to the Manhattan Supreme Court. 
Roman Kent had always planned to split his estate between both of his children, and before his death Susan began to take more control over her father's affairs, even changing the locks to Roman's apartment and closing his savings accounts, the lawsuit alleged.
Roman Kent (credit: screenshot)Roman Kent (credit: screenshot)
Before his death, Roman Kent recorded a video as part of a campaign to demand that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg remove all Holocaust denial content from the social network.
Andrew Silow-Carroll/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust survivors finance lawsuit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by