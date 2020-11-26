How did Jews remain in Austria after being treated so terribly?

“What? There are still Jews in Austria?” the journalist and author Anna Goldenberg would constantly hear from New Yorkers who tried to make sense of her Jewish identity and Austrian accent. “My grandparents are Holocaust survivors who remained in their birthplace, Vienna, after the war,” she would respond. “How could they live in a country where they’d been treated so terribly?” would be the follow-up question, to which the author would have no adequate answers. In I Belong to Vienna, Goldenberg embarks on an investigation to shed light onto her family’s history and their decision to stay, presenting a vivid picture of the day-to-day life of Viennese Jews under Nazi occupation. The heroes of Goldenberg’s story are her grandparents, Hansi and Helga. During Nazi rule, Hansi was taken in by an Austrian doctor who hid the boy in his apartment, while his family perished in the concentration camp and ghetto of Theresienstadt. Helga, on the other hand, was sent to the camp together with her mother and younger sister, from where they managed to escape before its liberation. The family returned to Vienna, where they rebuilt their lives despite everything.Granddaughter Anna finds herself living in New York more than 70 years later, pondering her decision to leave Vienna.“But it was only in New York that I really began to feel like a historical anomaly – and realized I had to deal with the past if I wanted to understand why my grandparents stayed in Vienna.”Hansi’s and Helga’s stories run in parallel. Golderberg tells the day-to-day life of her grandfather in his hiding place in an apartment in central Vienna; his escape to the foreign, Nazi-occupied city outside the apartment; and the heartwarming life-long friendship and son-and-father relationship developed between him and Josef “Pepi,” the doctor who took him in. Helga’s transfer to the ghetto and concentration camp of Theresienstadt is thoroughly documented in the form of a series of interviews. The survivors meet in Vienna following the war, each carrying deep scars, yet both thirsty for embracing the life that stood ahead of them. They later immigrate to New York State, but after a brief sojourn, decide to return to their home city.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}