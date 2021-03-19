The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Iceland recognizes Judaism as a religion

"The determination of the people in the community to get this done is really impressive...There’s a bright future for Jews under the Northern Lights.”

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
MARCH 19, 2021 01:50
A general view of Reykjavik, Iceland (photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE)
A general view of Reykjavik, Iceland
(photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE)
Iceland has finally recognized Judaism as a religion, as of March 8. The process took over a year and, despite being home to a Jewish community, Iceland has never before acknowledged the religion.
The country has only one Rabbi, Avi Feldman, who initiated the Chabad Lubavitch of Iceland in 2018. Feldman and the community members have worked hard to gain Iceland's formal approval of their presence.
“For Iceland to formally recognize the world’s oldest religion is in itself very significant,” Rabbi Feldman explained. 
The decision is so significant because it allows Jews to pay taxes towards their own religious institutions. Jewish marriages, baby-naming, and funerals will also be accepted by the civil law. 
While once Iceland was mostly isolated, immigration to the country has steadily increased. Some of these immigrant are Jews who escaped northward during and after the Holocaust.  According to Jewish community member Julian Burgos, “After World War II Jews began coming here in small numbers, but it was always a small community."
When Rabbi Feldman first arrived in Iceland, the Jewish community had merely 100 members. However, “We meet local Jews whom we didn’t know previously every single week,” he said. Since then, the Rabbi has found at least 300.
While most of the Jews live in the country's largest city, Reykjavík, the Rabbi has discovered scattered populations in the smaller cities of Akureyri and West Fjord. There are even Jews living in some of the fishing villages in the country's outskirts. 
With the growth of the Jewish community, Rabbi Feldman has fought to support its culture and community in Iceland. The country's first Holocaust memorial was held in January 2020. Soon after that, the community danced through the street with their first Torah scroll. A menorah was erected on Hanukkah in the city's center. 
This official approval of Judaism "Will help Jewish life here grow and become even more active,” Rabbi Feldman exclaimed. 
His wife, Mushky added, "The Jewish people of Iceland have waited a long time for this to happen. The determination of the people in the community to get this done is really impressive...There’s a bright future for Jews under the Northern Lights.”


Tags Chabad culture jewish iceland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021 - Ehud Olmert to 'Post'

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by