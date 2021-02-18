The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Irit Amiel, Holocaust survivor and renowned author, dies at 89 in Israel

Amiel was born in 1931 as Irena Librowicz in Poland. After surviving the ghetto in Częstochowa, she emigrated to Israel in 1948 where she has lived ever since.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 09:48
Remembering the Shoah (photo credit: REUTERS)
Remembering the Shoah
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Renown Polish-born Israeli writer & Holocaust survivor Irit Amiel has died, Polish website Culture.pl declared on Twitter. She was 89.
Amiel was born in 1931 as Irena Librowicz in Częstochowa, in a Polish-Jewish family. During World War II, like many other Jews, she was placed in the Częstochowa Ghetto, from which she managed to escape thanks to documents identifying her as an Aryan Pole.
She was the only member of her family to survive the war.
After surviving the ghetto in Częstochowa, she emigrated to Israel in 1948 where she has lived ever since. 
She started writing in her sixties when her granddaughter asked for help to write a dissertation on the Holocaust, as Israeli society then did not encourage survivors to record their memories of the Shoah, website polandin.com recalled.
Scorched, her debut collection of short stories, was written in Polish and published in 1999, according to Culture.pl.
Irit Amiel wrote the first volume of poems published in 1994, Test in the Holocaust, in Hebrew, which was translated into Polish in the same year. In the following years, Amiel published several volumes of poems directly or indirectly referring to the experiences of the German occupation, and the Holocaust.
Her two other works devoted to the Holocaust: Carbonized published in the year 2000 and Dual View, published in 2008, were nominated for the prestigious Nike award.
Amiel's work, written 50 years after the Holocaust, is focused on the Holocaust’s survivors, most of them living today in Israel. These short stories show that one doesn’t really ‘survive’ the Holocaust, as the experience is always present with those who have survived the horrors of the Shoah.
According to critic and author Michał Głowiński, the important ‘novelty’ brought by Amiel to Holocaust literature is in her showing how the Shoah continues to define the lives of its survivors even many years later, Culture.pl. reported.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors poland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by