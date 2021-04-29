Israel can now be delivered to your home in form of a monthly mystery box

A new initiative aimed at bringing Israel closer to the world now comes in the form of a mystery box collection of 15 gifts, named simply IsraeliBox. Each IsraeliBox comes with a unique and creative gift, delivered in a monthly subscription that "sends 'Israel in a box' each month - featuring products made in Israel by small businesses and non-profits, telling the stories of Israel 'through the eyes of Israelis.'"telling a different story about Israel. Each box also supports small businesses and non-profits through the gifts provided in the monthly subscription.Within every box comes five items made or designed in Israel - something edible, pampering, artisan, stationary and social.The items are all boutique-style items as well, and are therefore difficult to find outside of the country."Once you receive your IsraeliBox, you'll find yourself cooking with Israeli spices and tasting some of the great Israeli flavors, enjoying Israeli nature with fabulous beauty products, and decorating your home with Judaica or products featuring the historic Hebrew language," IsraeliBox said in a statement. "In days that you can't visit Israel and for us to be together in the land of the Jewish people, IsraeliBox is the great option to enjoy Israel from afar."The social items each support their own social causes. From work opportunities for the elderly and to workshops empowering teens, to improving the lives of those with disabilities, and so on.Each month presents a different theme,
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"My dream is to tell the Israeli story in a new, fresh, different way," IsraeliBox founder Maya Balaban said. "Israel of its people, its creators, the small original businesses; Israel of the dreams and the beauty that is all of us. I will do that through the flavors, art, aromas & designs that are all made in Israel."There are different tiers of gift boxes as well, with a variety of price points to choose from."I believe that IsraeliBox is a great way to strengthen the connection with Diaspora Jewry and Israeli lovers," said Balaban. "And, no less, a fun and up-to-date way to get to know Israel better and enjoy her great products."