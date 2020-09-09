Israel President Rivlin sends greetings to Kyiv Jewish Forum

Israeli President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin sent a special congratulatory message to the Kyiv Jewish Forum on the occasion of their conference, which was held in an online format this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rivlin wrote:





It is a pleasure to send my greetings to the Kyiv Jewish Forum, an important forum for debate and discussions of the challenges the global Jewish community is facing. Ukraine is one of the cradles of our Jewish civilization and now plays an important role in the contemporary Jewish world. I would like to congratulate the organizers for ensuring that the conference is taking place, despite the limitations we all face as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.





We face a worrying rise in antisemitism, hatred and discrimination, some of which is only exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. We must be clear and united when we say — zero tolerance for racism or xenophobia in any form, in any place.





At the beginning of this year, I was proud to host events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Some fifty leaders from around the world stood together in Jerusalem in remembrance of the Holocaust and its victims, and underlined our shared commitment to fighting antisemitism, racism and xenophobia in all its forms, wherever it raises its ugly head around our world.





Friends, it is good to know that we are not alone. The issues you are discussing are not a problem only for the Jewish people. These are battles we must face and win together. The conference speakers, including leading political, diplomatic, religious and communal leaders from Israel, Ukraine and around the world indicates you are ready for action, not just words.





Let me wish you a successful and productive conference. Your work together has never been more urgent or more important. Let me also take this opportunity to wish you and our global Jewish family Shana Tova u' Metuka — a sweet and happy new year.





Warmest greetings from Jerusalem,





Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin)





In addition to the greetings from President Rivlin, Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine sent his best wishes and greetings to the Kyiv Jewish Forum upon their virtual conference.



