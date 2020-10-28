The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israel welcomes its 16,000th new immigrant of 2020

The new immigrants left behind their homes spread across 14 states and three Canadian provinces to begin their new lives in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 22:13
Israel's 16,000th oleh of 2020 Simcha Brodsky (photo credit: YONIT SHILLER)
Israel's 16,000th oleh of 2020 Simcha Brodsky
(photo credit: YONIT SHILLER)
Israel welcomed its 16,000th oleh of the year after a Nefesh B’Nefesh flight carrying 90 new olim from North America landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday.
The new immigrants left behind their homes spread across 14 states and three Canadian provinces to begin their new lives in Israel.
The flight – organized in cooperation with the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund in the USA – transported olim ranging from young students to retirees to settle in Israel on the week of Yom HaAliyah (Aliyah Day).
Simcha Brodsky, 24, from New York was the lucky number 16,000th oleh to land in Israel to start a new life. He is a musician from a musical home who sings, records and plays musical instruments.
He grew up participating in a Jewish choir and sang with Israeli singers before as a director of a production company, and his talent and experience has led him to fulfill his dreams of being a musician in the heart of the Jewish State, Jerusalem.
"This week we mark National Aliyah Week as we joyously witness Olim coming to Israel from around the world, including 100 new Olim from North America, who join the 16,000 Olim who have come to Israel from 85 different countries, since the beginning of 2020,” said Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata. "Every day we continue to facilitate Aliyah and the important national mission of accepting Jews from all over the world with open arms. Beyond just placing the issues of immigration and absorption on the agenda of our government, my task as Minister of Aliyah and Absorption is to provide a support system of assistance and tools for the integration of immigrants into Israeli society.
"Three million people have made Aliyah since the establishment of the State of Israel and have contributed significantly to national, social and economic development. We salute them today, as we do every day, happy Aliyah week," she added.
The new olim will relocate to areas from Katzrin to Beersheba, including the more popular cities Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, Herzliya and Raanana.
Chariman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog added: "Aliyah to Israel is a blessed miracle and there is nothing more exciting than meeting new Olim when they step off the plane onto the Land of Israel. No one can remain indifferent to the pure joy on the faces of each and every oleh. This is a wonderful moment that warms the hearts of all, especially as the State of Israel marks Aliyah Day. The Jewish Agency congratulates these new Olim and wishes them success in their new home."
Since April, 1,877 North Americans have made Aliyah while around 5,500 aliyah applications have been submitted and over 15,000 people have contacted Nefesh B’Nefesh for information surrounding an aliyah journey.


Tags aliyah United States canada nefesh b'nefesh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by