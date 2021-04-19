Israeli-Americans, US Jews, celebrate Israeli Independence Day

Israeli-Americans and US Jews celebrated Israel's 73rd Independence Day last week, which was part of the Israeli-American Council's initiative "Celebrate Israel," as highlighted in a press release from the organization.The US-wide event featured Israeli food trucks, children's activities, chalk art murals, DJs, car parades and numerous other attractions. The celebration concluded with a global live-streamed concert from Jerusalem that saw performances from Israeli singers and bands, such as the Idan Raichel Project, Rami Kleinstein, T-Slam, and Sarit Hadad. Attendees were able to view the concerts on large outdoor screens.
Some of the locations included in the festivities were Atlanta, Boston, Denver, the East Bay of San Francisco, Fairlawn NJ, Greater Washington DC, Houston Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City’s Times Square, Orange County CA, Orlando FL, Philadelphia, Rochester NY and Seattle among numerous other US cities.
The Celebrate Israel event also saw the illumination of various prominent buildings in the US. Buildings were lit up in major cities throughout the country, including the city halls in Boston, Austin, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver. Also lit were famous landmarks such as the Terminal Tower in Cleveland, Boston's Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and Florida's Lake Orlando. Town halls will also be lit up in many communities in New Jersey with sizable Israeli populations, such as Fairlawn and Tenafly.“This year we celebrated Israel like never before, by coming together from coast to coast and across the globe, showing our devotion to the homeland of the Jewish people and our pride in her incredible accomplishments in just 73 years as a nation.” said IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet.
Some of the locations included in the festivities were Atlanta, Boston, Denver, the East Bay of San Francisco, Fairlawn NJ, Greater Washington DC, Houston Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City’s Times Square, Orange County CA, Orlando FL, Philadelphia, Rochester NY and Seattle among numerous other US cities.
The Celebrate Israel event also saw the illumination of various prominent buildings in the US. Buildings were lit up in major cities throughout the country, including the city halls in Boston, Austin, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver. Also lit were famous landmarks such as the Terminal Tower in Cleveland, Boston's Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and Florida's Lake Orlando. Town halls will also be lit up in many communities in New Jersey with sizable Israeli populations, such as Fairlawn and Tenafly.“This year we celebrated Israel like never before, by coming together from coast to coast and across the globe, showing our devotion to the homeland of the Jewish people and our pride in her incredible accomplishments in just 73 years as a nation.” said IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.