The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli-Americans, US Jews, celebrate Israeli Independence Day

The US-wide event featured Israeli food trucks, children's activities, chalk art murals, DJs, car parades and numerous other attractions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 19, 2021 16:04
A man dressed as Theodor Herzl reinacts his famous pose in New York City's Times Square (photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
A man dressed as Theodor Herzl reinacts his famous pose in New York City's Times Square
(photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
Israeli-Americans and US Jews celebrated Israel's 73rd Independence Day last week, which was part of the Israeli-American Council's initiative "Celebrate Israel,"  as highlighted in a press release from the organization.
The US-wide event featured Israeli food trucks, children's activities, chalk art murals, DJs, car parades and numerous other attractions. The celebration concluded with a global live-streamed concert from Jerusalem that saw performances from Israeli singers and bands, such as the Idan Raichel Project, Rami Kleinstein, T-Slam, and Sarit Hadad. Attendees were able to view the concerts on large outdoor screens.

Some of the locations included in the festivities were Atlanta, Boston, Denver, the East Bay of San Francisco, Fairlawn NJ, Greater Washington DC, Houston Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City’s Times Square, Orange County CA, Orlando FL, Philadelphia, Rochester NY and Seattle among numerous other US cities.

The Celebrate Israel event also saw the illumination of various prominent buildings in the US. Buildings were lit up in major cities throughout the country, including the city halls in Boston, Austin, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver. Also lit were famous landmarks such as the Terminal Tower in Cleveland, Boston's Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and Florida's Lake Orlando. Town halls will also be lit up in many communities in New Jersey with sizable Israeli populations, such as Fairlawn and Tenafly.
“This year we celebrated Israel like never before, by coming together from coast to coast and across the globe, showing our devotion to the homeland of the Jewish people and our pride in her incredible accomplishments in just 73 years as a nation.” said IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags American Jewry independence day Israeli American Council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by