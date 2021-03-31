Israeli, Moroccan embassies in Washington to hold Mimouna celebration

The holiday of Mimouna is a tradition among many North African Jewish communities, and is especially associated with Moroccan Jewry. Held the day after Passover , the holiday marks the return to being able to eat leavened bread after it was forbidden throughout the holiday.

“Occurring just before Holocaust Remembrance Day, Mimouna is a festival of good neighbors that encapsulates the spirit of the normalization of the Morocco-Israel relationship, as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and other neighbors under the Abraham Accords,” Sephardic Heritage International director Afraim Katzir said in statement.

“Mimouna not only marks the end of Passover, but is inspired by the Moroccan Jewish and interfaith narratives of unity, commemoration, goodwill and neighborliness. During Mimouna, Jewish families would open up their homes to each other and to non-Jews, who brought the leavened foods needed for a neighborly celebration.”

The celebration will also feature musical performances by Moroccan national and Washington resident Ismail Bouzidoune, who will play Gnawa music, and Moroccan-Israeli Mor Karbasi, who will play Andalusi music.

The ceremony will be held live over Zoom on April 5, the day Mimouna is held outside of Israel. Registry for the event is free-of-charge, and can be done through the SHIN-DC website

This is the second partnership between the Israeli and Moroccan embassies, the first being to host Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla in January to share the story of his Greek Sephardi family's Holocaust experiences.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The Israeli and Moroccan embassies in Washington are hosting the first ever joint Mimouna celebration in partnership with Sephardic Heritage International in DC (SHIN-DC) and the Smithsonian.