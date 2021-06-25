Israel's United Hatzalah sends support to victims of condo collapse

United Hatzalah in cooperation with El Al will be sending a team from its Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to assist victims of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.The team will work to provide psychological support and emotional stabilization to those affected by the collapse, including families and neighbors of those who were injured, killed, missing or in any other way involved in the tragedy. United Hatzalah volunteers will also make themselves available to the wider community. “As soon as the collapse occurred, we began making preparations for the mission to depart," said President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer. "When we contacted El Al about the possibility of having this mission, they were eager to help and decided to fully sponsor the flights for the team."The mission will be lead by Vice President of Operations for United Hatzalah Dov Maisal, who has led disaster response missions to Nepal, Haiti and Japan as a paramedic. He will partner directly with Clinical Operations Director of the PCRU Einat Kaufman, who is a cognitive psychologist and a trained EMT.Most recently, the same team provided support to those affected by the Meron tragedy, those injured, mourning and to the first responders themselves."This will be the fourth emergency relief mission conducted by our Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit in the United States in as many years," Beer added. "El AL is an incredible partner and we are forever grateful for their support of this mission which is to help the community in Surfside that is suffering terribly right now.""I myself was the benefactor of the kindness of the entire South Florida community during my fight with COVID-19 last year and if I were able to go myself on this mission I would," Beer added. "I am sending my best people on this mission in order to provide as much help as we can.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"We stand with you and we are sending you the best of the best to help. They will be there as soon as regulations permit us to arrive.”