Jason Greenblatt’s daughter got engaged in Dubai

Just weeks after the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Anna Greenblatt, the daughter of former White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt , was engaged in Dubai, where she was traveling with her father.

Greenblatt, an Orthodox Jew who served as Donald Trump’s lawyer before assuming a role in the Trump administration and serving a key role in crafting the Trump peace plan, posted a photo of the happy couple to Twitter on Thursday morning.

“What an amazing, magical proposal and evening!!! The benefits of peace …” he wrote, captioning a photo of the pair standing in front of a sandy and sunny background.

The same photo on Simcha Spot, a social media page, lists the fiance as Eric Wietschner of Woodmere, Long Island, in suburban New York.



What an amazing, magical proposal and evening!!! The benefits of peace... Thrilled to announce the engagement of my daughter Anna to Eric. Eric flew to Dubai to surprise Anna (she was with me on a trip) and proposed to her in beautiful #Dubai What an amazing, magical proposal and evening!!!The benefits of peace... pic.twitter.com/5EH4bCMgFI November 12, 2020

El Al ran its first direct flight from Israel to the UAE earlier this year following the signing of the Abraham Accords normalizing ties between the Emirates and Israel. Another accord was signed between Israel and Bahrain.