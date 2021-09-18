The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish adult summer camp includes color war, fire breathing and shabbat

Held on Labor Day weekend just before Rosh Hashanah, Camp Nai Nai Nai drew some 100 adults in their 20s and 30s from throughout North America to have fun, make new friends and do Jewish stuff.

By SAMANTHA COOPER/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 03:42
Summer camp [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Summer camp [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Under a perfectly blue sky, the campers gathered around Lillian Feldman-Hill as she showed them how to create a combustible mixture using water, soap and butane. Then she demonstrated how to blow huge fireballs with just cornstarch and a blowtorch.
Welcome to Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish summer camp experience for adults.
Held on Labor Day weekend just before Rosh Hashanah, the camp drew some 100 adults in their 20s and 30s from throughout North America to have fun, make new friends and do Jewish stuff.
The camp, whose session over the holiday weekend marked its first in-person experience since the onset of the pandemic, was born in 2017 in an effort to find ways to get young adults more involved in the Jewish community. The camp targets those in the age range with the lowest levels of affiliation with Jewish community life.
Camp Nai Nai Nai is a program of Moishe House, a leading organization in engaging young Jews around peer-led programs, including some of whom live in subsidized co-living spaces. Unlike the events that Moishe House offers year-round, Camp Nai Nai Nai provides an escape from the mundane and a chance to have fun like a kid again.
Young Jews from around the world gather in London for the Moishe House Internatty Conference 2018 (credit: Courtesy)Young Jews from around the world gather in London for the Moishe House Internatty Conference 2018 (credit: Courtesy)
“Camp Nai Nai Nai represents a unique part of the year,” said Ira Markowitz, who was participating at camp for his third year. “It’s a place where the ordinary limitations of life are effectively suspended. You have more time to focus on the stuff you want to do as opposed to the stuff you have to do.”
This session, held Sept. 3-5 at a lakeside retreat in rural Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, featured the typical camp activities like a mud obstacle course, slip ’n’ slide kickball, zip lines, color war and sing-alongs, as well as more adult offerings such as alcohol, fire play and a workshop on being kinky.
There were also three varieties of Shabbat services and plenty of Shabbat-friendly play shops, such as Israeli dancing and a session called “Funny They Don’t Look Jewish,” which focused on Jewish characters in superhero comics.
The campers came from as far as Texas and Canada. Some were Moishe House residents; others were regulars at Moishe House events. But plenty are not active in their Jewish communities back home and were looking for an opportunity to connect with Jewish peers in a fun, non-stressful environment.
“It’s nice to be around something familiar and being able to connect with people who share the same kind of identity with you,” said Joel Ravitz, 32, who traveled to the camp from New Jersey with his younger brother, Lloyd.
The campers came from a variety of races, genders, sexual identities and Jewish backgrounds.
“There aren’t obstacles here to being yourself and exploring who you are,” said Cleo Daniels, a nonbinary Mizrahi person of color with disabilities. “It’s so accessible for anyone to tap into anything and to be supported. Nobody is asking me to be anything less than authentic.
“I feel the wider Jewish world needs to learn from here about creating affordable and engaging ways of uplifting our inner child and making it a package for all sorts of people. There’s no agenda here. There’s no fundraising. You can come with whatever interests you have.”
Due to COVID-19, the camp had to make some changes: There were 100 campers rather than the usual 300, and the retreat was moved to Labor Day weekend from its traditional time on Memorial Day weekend.
All campers and counselors had to be vaccinated against COVID and present a negative PCR test upon arrival. The camp also ended a day earlier than normal so campers could return home before Rosh Hashanah. Many campers expressed disappointment at the abbreviated session — they wanted to stay longer.
On the final morning, the campers participated in a “Survivor”-themed color war in which they had to complete an obstacle course, build a raft to cross the swimming pool and take on multiple rounds of challenges that ranged from freestyle rapping to yoga. The points were made up and the winner didn’t matter: The idea was to cement new friendships and, as with regular Jewish summer camp, leave the campers with a positive experience and lifelong memories.
“What we’re doing here at camp is pretty special: It’s three or four days, but people develop really deep connections with one another and have a very special time here,” said Ben Suster, 27, a third-year counselor and former Moishe House resident.
Camp Nai Nai Nai is planning additional camp experiences in 2022 on the East and West coasts, as well as in the Midwest.
The camp has been hugely popular since its inception. This year, spots filled up within a week of the dates being announced. There was no camp in 2020 due to the coronavirus, though Nai Nai Nai did hold several online activities. But it was clear campers were aching for in-person contact.
“We know people are just itching to get together, and with precautions we can do it all safely,” said Lisa Klig, the camp director. “It’s a very valuable experience for everyone involved.”
This article was sponsored by and produced in partnership with Camp Nai Nai Nai, the ultimate Jewish summer camp for adults in their 20s and 30s, powered by Moishe House. This article was produced by JTA’s native content team.


Tags summer camp jewish camp Pennsylvania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by