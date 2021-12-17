Jewish-Argentinian girl found in Bolivia after feared kidnapped

A 13-year-old Jewish-Argentinian girl was found alive and well in Bolivia after she went missing was feared kidnapped, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The girl, Naomi Shirley Lloroff, left her Buenos Aires home after she agreed to meet up with a man from TikTok, presenting himself as a teenager from Bolivia.

Lloroff, a member of Buenos Aires' haredi community , was reported as missing by her father as Eliahu Hamra, president of Vaad HaKehilot, the Federation of Argentine Jewish Community, spread the news of her disappearance in an attempt to locate the young girl.

Naomi Lloroff Joven de la comunidad Ajdut Israel Belgrano de 13 años de edad, desaparecida desde las 15:00 hs.

After he filed a missing person report to police, Naomi's father Guizhermo recalled that his daughter told him the Bolivian she was chatting with was named Said Mustafa Fania.

The Jewish-Argentinian teen was missing from Wednesday when police announced they had located Llorof alive and safe in Bolivia.

The Security and Prevention Office of the Jewish Community (DAC), which alongside Hatzalah Argentina aided police efforts to locate the girl, noted they were able to find the girl by reaching the Bolivian teen's father.

Shortly after she was located in the Bolivia, police announced the girl is on her way back to Buenos Aires.