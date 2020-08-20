Jewish family kicked off JetBlue flight over unmasked toddler – WATCH

A Jewish family was reportedly thrown off a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark Airport after the youngest child refused to wear a face mask, The New York Daily News reported Wednesday.According to the father, who spoke to Yeshiva World News, his wife, Chaya Bruck, and their six children were ejected from the flight, as they headed back to their home in Flatbush, Brooklyn. This is because while Bruck and five of the children were masked, the youngest, a two-year-old daughter named Dina, was not wearing a face mask. The JetBlue flight attendant requested that Dina wear a mask, but Bruck refused. She then referenced JetBlue policy, put in place due the coronavirus pandemic, which states that "small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement."Flight attendants demanded that she and her children leave the flight. After she refused to do so, the captain ordered the entire flight to deplane.Many passengers supported Bruck, and began shouting at the flight attendants while disembarking and back in the terminal. Videos began circulating online, with many of the deplaned passengers calling for everyone to complain to customer service.“It was horrible. The whole experience was traumatizing,” Bruck told the Daily News.“I was trying very hard. [The other children] were wearing their masks with their noses covered. It says [on JetBlue’s website] that a child who cannot wear a mask does not have to wear a mask. I tried to tell them this, but they didn’t care. They wanted me off the plane.”Bruck later took to social media to express her displeasure, and included a video of the incident."Shame on you JetBlue for harassing me and kicking me off with my 6 children because my 2-year-old wouldn’t cooperate and wear a mask," she wrote on Facebook. "Your crew members were nothing but bully’s and treated me and my family inhumanly. You have traumatized my children and me for life and in fact violated [JetBlue] policy posted on your website stating that young children who are unable to wear a mask are exempt. This was also announced on the loudspeaker on the plane, but nonetheless your flight attendants still harassed me and kicked me off the plane. Thank goodness for airlines like United Airlines, who were caring and understanding."
The woman's husband has told Yeshiva World News that he will file a federal lawsuit against the airline.Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, a JetBlue spokesperson clarified that their guidelines were updated on August 10, and now state that children aged two and older are still required to be masked."During these unprecedented times, our first priority is to keep crewmembers and customers safe, and we’ve quickly introduced new safety policies and procedures throughout the pandemic," the spokesman explained."Specifically, our face covering policy was updated most recently on August 10 to ensure everyone is wearing a face covering – adults and children alike – to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Children age two and over must wear a face covering, consistent with CDC guidelines, which say 'Masks should not be worn by children under the age of two.'" The spokesperson added that all customers are emailed an outline of the latest safety protocols and policies regarding face masks, and confirmed to the Post that Bruck was sent an email detailing the updated regulations. Regardless, the airline understands that not everyone can meet this requirement, and as such, has a flexible rebooking policy in place.The spokesperson added, however, that "customers who refuse to follow these standards after requests from crewmembers will be reviewed for further travel eligibility on JetBlue."The updated policy can be viewed on JetBlue's website.Post queries have been sent to Bruck.
Shame on you JetBlue for harassing me and kicking me off with my 6 children because my 2 year old wouldn’t cooperate and...Posted by Chaya Bruck on Wednesday, August 19, 2020
