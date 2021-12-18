The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish Foundation for the Righteous gives $515,000 to righteous gentiles for Christmas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 03:48
A WOMAN from Poland places her hand near the names of family members honored at Yad Vashem in 2018 as Righteous Among the Nations. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
A WOMAN from Poland places her hand near the names of family members honored at Yad Vashem in 2018 as Righteous Among the Nations.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) has given $515,000 USD to 156 righteous gentiles for Christmas, $125,000 of which will be distributed monthly from September to December, and another $2,500 for each person, earmarked for essential items like food, heating and medicine.
Righteous gentiles are non-Jews recognized for their efforts to protect Jews from Nazis and Nazi sympathizers during the Holocaust.
Of the funds, about $60,000 was given to righteous gentiles in Ukraine, more than $56,000 was given to those in Lithuania and $294,000 was given to those in Poland to thank people who assisted Jews when they were threatened with annihilation, often at great risk to their own lives.
JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl expressed his gratitude to the righteous gentiles.
"Each of these Righteous Gentiles is a hero who, when faced with adversity, risked their lives and those of their families to save their Jewish neighbors, friends, and strangers, from the Nazis and their collaborators," Stahl said. "As the holidays approach, we wanted to make the season special for them, especially during this difficult and challenging time when many of these rescuers are facing hardship and isolation due to COVID-19. This financial assistance is just one of the many ways we can repay our boundless gratitude for all that they did in risking their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust."
Wall of Righteous Gentiles at Yad Vashem. (credit: YAD VASHEM)Wall of Righteous Gentiles at Yad Vashem. (credit: YAD VASHEM)
JFR was founded over three decades ago with the goal of providing financial assistance to those in need who rescued Jews in their time of need. The organization, which has donated some $42 million since its founding, noted that the latest gift is one of the largest donations in its history.
In addition to providing help for righteous gentiles, JFR promotes Holocaust education through its Holocaust teacher education program.


