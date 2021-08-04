The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish groups lead opposition to targeted donations bill

“Charitable dollars ought to be doing the good they were intended for, not sitting stagnant to provide tax advantages for some and management fees for others,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) said.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
AUGUST 4, 2021 01:48
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining issues facing prisons and jails during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining issues facing prisons and jails during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)
WASHINGTON  — Dozens of Jewish organizations are spearheading an appeal by nonprofits to stop a bill that would force the disbursement of donor-advised funds within 15 years.
Jewish federations have become major clearinghouses for donor-advised funds, which allow donors to funnel charitable giving through an existing foundation to a dedicated cause. There now is no time frame for foundations to disburse the donations.
The Jewish Federations of North America spearheaded a letter making the appeal to the leaders of the Senate Finance Committee in response to a bill introduced last month by Sens. Angus King of Maine, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a Republican. Dozens of national and local Jewish groups signed on.
Donor-advised funds “are the simplest, most flexible, and most economical way for philanthropists to make these gifts,” said the letter sent Monday to Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee’s chairman, and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, its top Republican. “They encourage donors and their families to develop long-term giving plans and ensure that charities have the resources to realize their philanthropic visions far into the future.”
The funds provide advantages for the giver and the foundation: The donor gets the tax break up front, even though it may take years for the foundation to disburse the funds, and is spared the headache of setting up a private foundation. The foundation charges administrative fees.
An additional appeal for Jewish groups is how administering the funds deepens a relationship with a donor. For Jewish federations and other Jewish groups, facilitating a donation to a favored non-Jewish cause is seen as a means of keeping the donor interested in Jewish causes.
A number of major Jewish and non-Jewish groups have signed onto the letter, among them the Anti-Defamation League, the Union for Reform Judaism, the American Jewish Committee and the American Red Cross.
King and Grassley, in a release last month, cited nonprofits that back their initiative.
“Charitable dollars ought to be doing the good they were intended for, not sitting stagnant to provide tax advantages for some and management fees for others,” Grassley said in the release. “The reform measures we are putting forward will ensure that the incentives for charitable giving actually result in money going to charities.”


Tags jewish anti-defamation league Red Cross American Jewish Committee Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by