Jewish judge dead in hit-and-run by driver claiming to be Harry Potter

Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, was struck by a car in Boca Raton, fatally ending a long career in the justice system.

The driver, 23-year-old Nastasia Andranie Snape, was later found by police in Delray Beach after crashing her car. When police found her, she had reportedly begun to convulse and fight with medics, claiming erratically that she was Harry Potter, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit shared on Twitter by a reporter for news outlet Newsday.



According to the TV station, Snape later claimed to police that she was never in a crash.

Multiple reports confirmed police statements that they had found drugs on her possession when looking for an ID, including a synthetic designer drug known as "T" salts, which police claim may cause excited and erratic behavior.

According to WPTV, Snape will be charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run involving death, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Following her death, Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko took to Twitter to express his condolences and prayers.

"As we mourn her tragic death, we also remember Judge Feuerstein’s unwavering commitment to justice and service to the people of our district and our nation," Lesko tweeted.



But while on the Appellate Division, Feuerstein served alongside her mother, Anette Elstein, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 99. According to Columbia University , the two were said to be the first mother-daughter judges in the nation.

Feuerstein was highly regarded by many of her colleagues, and had handled a number of high-profile cases throughout her career.

Speaking to Newsday , Joshua Glick, who had clerked for Feuerstein from 2006-2007, described her as humble and fair.

"She viewed a judge’s role as interpreting and not creating law. She was focused on writing clear and concise opinions that were easily understood," he wrote in an email to Newsday. "She was occasionally tough on litigants who she felt were not being fully candid with her, but she was always fair."

The two developed a close bond after his clerkship ended, and even frequented shows on Broadway together, Glick told Newsday, adding "I always said the Judge was ‘my second Jewish mother.’"