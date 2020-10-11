The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish leaders concerned over Poland's proposed banning of kosher exports

The Polish Parliament began debate on the legislation back in September, after a bill was introduced to make kosher and halal meat permissible for Poles but not for export.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 15:00
Cow illustrative (photo credit: KIM HANSEN/WIKIPEDIA)
Cow illustrative
(photo credit: KIM HANSEN/WIKIPEDIA)
European Jewish politicians and community leaders, from MPs and MEPs to rabbis, are calling on the Polish Parliament to remove parts of the animal welfare bill that encompasses the export of kosher meat from Poland.
The parliament began debate on the legislation back in September, after a bill was introduced to make kosher and halal meat permissible for Poles but not for export.
Animal welfare activists oppose the slaughter of animals for kosher and halal meat because it precludes stunning before the animals’ throats are cut. Proponents of the practice reject claims that it is cruel and claim instead that it induces a quick and humane death for the animal.
The European Jewish leaders believe that the move would "severely impact" Jewish communities across the country as well as other countries that rely on Poland for kosher meat. They also note that it sets the precedent that animal welfare is "clearly" put above the right to religious freedom within the country.
"What appears to be a national Polish political issue is nothing of the sort. The ramifications of this bill are potentially devastating and profound to Jews everywhere in Europe, and also to the many who value the liberty to practice freedom of religion," the group said in the letter.
"We are extremely humbled and touched that so many distinguished politicians – from the French Senate to the Greek Parliament and everywhere in between, and so many Jewish community leaders – agree with us and are backing our call for this aspect of the law to be scrapped."
"By prohibiting the export of products that represents a central tenet of Jewish faith and practice for many, you are sending a strong message that laws which effectively hinder Jewish life in Europe are acceptable," the letter stated. "It is for these reasons – and on behalf of the many thousands of Jews that we as Community Leaders and Parliamentarians represent – that we urge the Polish government, its Parliament and its senators to stop this aspect of the Bill."
The legal status of Poland’s kosher and halal meat industry – the country is a major exporter – became unclear in 2013 when the Parliament banned the slaughter of animals without prior stunning. But the following year, the Constitutional Court ruled the ban to be unconstitutional. Its decision, however, said only that the ban on ritual slaughter “for the needs of religious minorities in Poland” was unconstitutional.
Proponents of the practice argued the ruling applied to the entire industry, while opponents said for-export slaughter without stunning was illegal.
Throughout the debate, export has continued. In 2017, over 50,000 tons of kosher and halal meat were exported from Poland, mainly to Israel (11,700 tons) and Turkey (16,100 tons).
Legislation spelling out the limitations of kosher and halal slaughter may be the death of the industry while allowing small-scale slaughter for the several thousand observant Muslims and Jews who live in Poland.
The bill includes a ban on breeding animals for fur, enabling police assistance in rescuing abused animals, empowering veterinary inspectors to hand out fines and a ban on keeping animals on short tethers.

Katarzyna Markusz/JTA and Cnaan Lipshiz/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags kosher poland Halal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by