Jewish NYC council member sentenced to 3 months in prison for tax evasion

Chaim Deutsch evaded more than $82,000 in property taxes between 2013 and 2015. He operated a real estate business in addition to being a councilman.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
JULY 30, 2021 02:59
Chaim Deutsch, a former New York City councilman, was sentenced to three months in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to federal charges of tax evasion in April.
Deutsch, who represented parts of South Brooklyn that included large Orthodox Jewish communities, had refused to resign from the City Council but was expelled from the legislative body in April.
Deutsch evaded more than $82,000 in property taxes between 2013 and 2015. He operated a real estate business in addition to being a councilman.
“This was not aberrant conduct that occurred on a single occasion. It was deliberate conduct that occurred year after year,” said Eli Mark, the federal prosecutor who worked on the case, according to the Brooklyn Paper.
As part of his sentencing, Deutsch will pay $107,000 in restitution to the US government as well as a $5,500 fine. Following his prison term, he will also be subject to a year of supervised release.
Deutsch has been working as a property manager in Brooklyn since being expelled from the City Council.


