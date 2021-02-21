Jewish orgs. in America advocating for social justice, advocate education

Repair the World and the Jewish Theological Seminary, two organizations advocating for Jewish education and social justice, are teaming up to cultivate the next generation of Jewish leaders.The two announced a strategic partnership to support the alumni of the Repair the World Fellowship and Repair the World Staff by offering reduced tuition to study at the seminary. The fellowship consists of a 2-year service, where adults who are passionate about bolstering the American Jewish community volunteer alongside Repair the World Staff."Fellows spend two years volunteering with local partners, learning the ins and outs of working at a non-profit, developing their event planning skills, familiarizing themselves with a community, building a nuanced racial justice lens, and getting to know themselves as they work to build a more just world," a joint statement by they two organizations said.The fellows also work with directly with the Jewish community through service learning, Jewish tradition and text and programming to encourage peers to partner with the organization.Now, those who completed the program, will also be offered reduced tuition at the Jewish Theological Seminary - covering up to 65% of general costs, 75% if accepted with a Midcareer Fellowship application.“The Jewish Theological Seminary is excited about partnering with Repair the World. The combination of social justice training and higher education instruction can help set students up for a successful career in the social justice sector,” said Missy Present, chief enrollment officer at JTS. “With a graduate education, these students are poised to make a tremendous impact on their communities through a greater understanding of Judaism’s insight into social justice and by learning with a cohort of peers.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}