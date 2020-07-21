The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish philanthropist polls in second place for Chilean presidency

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 21, 2020 12:03
Actor Keanu Reeves (R) and Chilean businessman Leonardo Farkas (L) sit in a restaurant at Zapallar town, some 181 km (121 miles) of Santiago, August 16, 2009. Reeves is in Chile to meet with Farkas to discuss possible investment in Reeves' movie project, local media reported. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Leonardo Farkas, a philanthropist and businessman with a flair for theatrics, came in second place in a poll for the Chilean presidency last week - even though he's not actually running.
A poll by Activa Research Citizen Pulse put Farkas in second place when asked "who would you prefer to be the next president of Chile, excluding [current president] Sebastián Piñera?", with 6.7% support. The leading candidate in the poll, Las Condes Mayor Joaquín Lavín received 13.3% of the votes in the poll.
Farkas is not actually running for president, but has tweeted political messages in recent weeks. A day after the poll was released, Farkas tweeted calling for more government aid for Chileans: "Vote with your heart. Your duty is to ensure the good of my compatriots! Remember: We are in a democracy."
Last month he wrote: "The homeland suffers and as I warned, thousands of compatriots are dying in a pandemic. Damn those who, being able to help and decide concrete solutions, only fight and defend their personal interests. Chile will not forget."
Farkas is the son of Hungarian Jews who escaped to South America in 1939, who owned mining businesses that were nationalized in Brazil and Chile.
The businessman with a bright-yellow mop of long wavy hair and a penchant for throwing flashy parties with celebrity musical acts, was a pianist and bar singer in Las Vegas and on cruise ships his 20s, who shared stages with Tom Jones and Julio Iglesias.
Farkas returned to Chile in 2005 to get into try his hand in the iron mining business, and gained fame soon after due to his appearances in the annual "Teletón," a telethon to raise funds for disabled children, after he became the first person to donate 1 billion pesos ($2 million) in 2009.
A New York Times profile in 2010 reported that he was the first mine owner to pay employees an ethical wage, and helped fund a major government housing project. The profile described Farkas as a sort of folk hero, beloved by Chile’s poor, but resented by the country’s conservative business community.
Farkas also famously gave $10,000 to the families of each of the 33 Chilean miners who were trapped underground for over two months in 2010.
In addition, Farkas is a major donor to Jewish causes, including the March of the Living and Chabad. The Chabad website says that Farkas favors funding the writing of new Torah scrolls to be donated to places in need; in 2014 he commissioned seven new Sifrei Torah sent to Chabad centers on six continents.
A source in the Chilean immigrant community in Israel told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that Farkas donates money each month to the family of Zidan Saif, the Druze policeman killed trying to stop the Palestinian terrorists who massacred Jews praying in a synagogue in Har Nof, Jerusalem.
Farkas considered a presidential run in 2008-2009, when he first reached fame, but eventually decided against it after he was accused of using company money for his philanthropy. He settled the lawsuits, which, according to The New York Times, he thought were politically motivated.
“I should never have said I would consider being president of Chile,” Farkas told the Times. “That created enemies from all over. The businessmen want me out, they are happy the way they are.”
Farkas tied in last week’s poll with Recoleta Mayor Daniel Jadue, the Chilean Communist Party’s candidate for president and the grandson of Palestinian Arab immigrants to Chile.
Jadue recently claimed that Chilean media were "bought by the Zionist community" which is "ousting" left-wing and pro-Palestinian journalists.
"International Zionism is beginning to have a significantly important influence on them. Indeed, it is a transnational power," Jadue said.
Chile is thought to have the largest Palestinian Arab diaspora outside the Middle East, with 500,000 citizens who are descendants of Arabs who left the region during World War I.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


