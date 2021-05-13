Jews distribute 250,000 meals to Nigerian Muslims despite Israel violence

Jews from Chabad-Lubavitch in Nigeria distributed food to the Muslim community of Nigeria this week amid the end of the holiday of Ramadan, as highlighted in a press release from Chabad

The annual food drive sought to distribute over 250,00 halal meals in five Nigerian cities, in partnership with the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFUE). The focus of the food drive is to improve the quality of life in small Nigerian villages, which often suffer from extreme poverty.

Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan of Chabad of Nigeria have been responsible for directing the food drive in Abuja since 2011, who were later joined by Rabbi Mendy and Mazal Sternbach. Beyond providing halal meals to Nigerian Muslim communities, Chabad in the country has also focused its humanitarian efforts on ChabadAid, particularly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For us as Jews living in Nigeria, while we don’t observe Ramadan, we recognize that this month many people are fasting and feasting that brings unique challenges to many of Nigeria’s poorest,” said Uzan.

“That’s why we’ve created this initiative, to reach out to our Muslim friends and neighbors who need it most during what can be a financially challenging time of year.”

As part of the program, Chabad has worked to develop infrastructure in poorer communities, a glasses drive to correct the vision of residents, aid for pregnant women and work in orphanages in Nigeria.

“We are here to help people; it’s as simple as that,” said Sternbach. “For the Jewish community, that means providing for their religious needs. And for anyone in need in Nigeria, that means providing humanitarian aid whenever and wherever we can.”

