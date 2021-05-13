The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jews distribute 250,000 meals to Nigerian Muslims despite Israel violence

As part of the program, Chabad has worked to develop infrastructure in poorer communities, a glasses drive to correct the vision of residents, aid for pregnant women and work in orphanages in Nigeria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 06:12
CHABAD’S ‘REDEMPTIVE scenario has a “tremendous energy” which explains “the amount of sacrifice these people are willing to make”’: A man foists the Chabad flag on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road on April 20. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
CHABAD’S ‘REDEMPTIVE scenario has a “tremendous energy” which explains “the amount of sacrifice these people are willing to make”’: A man foists the Chabad flag on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road on April 20.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Jews from Chabad-Lubavitch in Nigeria distributed food to the Muslim community of Nigeria this week amid the end of the holiday of Ramadan, as highlighted in a press release from Chabad.
The annual food drive sought to distribute over 250,00 halal meals in five Nigerian cities, in partnership with the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFUE). The focus of the food drive is to improve the quality of life in small Nigerian villages, which often suffer from extreme poverty.
Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan of Chabad of Nigeria have been responsible for directing the food drive in Abuja since 2011, who were later joined by Rabbi Mendy and Mazal Sternbach. Beyond providing halal meals to Nigerian Muslim communities, Chabad in the country has also focused its humanitarian efforts on ChabadAid, particularly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“For us as Jews living in Nigeria, while we don’t observe Ramadan, we recognize that this month many people are fasting and feasting that brings unique challenges to many of Nigeria’s poorest,” said Uzan. 
“That’s why we’ve created this initiative, to reach out to our Muslim friends and neighbors who need it most during what can be a financially challenging time of year.” 
As part of the program, Chabad has worked to develop infrastructure in poorer communities, a glasses drive to correct the vision of residents, aid for pregnant women and work in orphanages in Nigeria.
“We are here to help people; it’s as simple as that,” said Sternbach. “For the Jewish community, that means providing for their religious needs. And for anyone in need in Nigeria, that means providing humanitarian aid whenever and wherever we can.”


Tags Chabad nigeria ramadan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by