The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

JFNA to hold General Assembly online amid coronavirus pandemic

The sessions intend to dissect the last eight months of the pandemic, and review both the challenges and opportunities facing North American Jewry in the seasons to come.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 02:21
FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Jewish Federations of North America will be holding its General Assembly online amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced on Thursday.
As with many other events amid the health crisis, annual or one-offs, this will be the first time the event will be held fully online - to which the Jewish Federation intends to take full advantage of, offering "surprises that are only possible" due to the venue being broadcast online.
"For the Jewish community, and people everywhere, this has been a difficult year," said GA2020 Co-Chair Julie Platt. "We really want to create an event that everyone could get excited about and have removed all barriers to participation."
The theme of the conference this year will be "Come Together." The broadcast is no cost to viewers, and includes two 75-minute plenaries, over 20 workshops and FedLab session - the latter will not be open to the public, only those nominated by their local Federation can participate.
"We want to mark this moment in time with a look back on what’s happened and a thoughtful look forward," said GA Co-Chair Suzanne Barton Grant. "It is so important to take the time to pause and celebrate community at least once a year no matter what else is going on."
The first plenary, "Federation Together," will run a conversation between Harvard University professor Robert Putnem and author Priya Parker, who will discuss the role the Jewish Federation has in building Jewish communities amid the current health crisis. It will also host Israel and American diplomats and leaders in addition to performances and greetings broadcast from across the globe. This sessions will take place on October 25 at 7 p.m. EST.
The second, titled "Jewish Together," will host Israeli singer Idan Raichel, who will speak with the CEO of the Jewish Agency for Israel. The GA plenary will also feature a performance by Raichel, the Maccabeats and Duvid Swirsky & Neshama Carlebach. The second session takes place on October 26 at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Both intend to dissect the last eight months of the pandemic, and review both the challenges and opportunities facing North American Jewry in the seasons to come.


Tags United States canada jewish federations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by