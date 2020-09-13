The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Keren Hayesod celebrates 100 years by launching a crowdfunding campaign

If the campaign reach its one million euros goal, it will be doubled by donors.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 06:34
Sam Grundwerg, Keren Hayesod’s World Chairman (photo credit: AVI HAYOUN)
Sam Grundwerg, Keren Hayesod’s World Chairman
(photo credit: AVI HAYOUN)
Keren Hayesod, the worldwide fundraising organization for Israel, is celebrating the centenary of its founding by launching a large-scale 48-hour crowdfunding campaign throughout all Europe starting on Sunday 13, September.
Opening the celebrations will be a virtual ceremony broadcasted online at 8 p.m. Israel Time, hosted by the world-famous Israeli actress Moran Atias, while the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin will be in attendence.
The two-days fundraiser aims at supporting important social projects to help and assist Israeli society during this particularly difficult time of economic crisis.
The campaign will raise donations from Jewish and non-Jewish communities across Europe, and if the campaign reaches its 1 million euros goal it will be doubled by donors.
The projects this campaign will target different audiences from the elderly and Holocaust survivors, to children and youth at risk, to immigrants and to lone soldiers.
Every European-based Keren Hayesod's fundraiser has chosen the donation purpose for its community.
For examples:
• Italy decided to focus on two issues: support of lone soldiers and assistance for young mothers at risk.
• Germany and the Netherlands will donate to the "Amigur project" activities to assist the elderly and Holocaust survivors.
• France will donate to an at-risk youth village.
• Switzerland will donate to assist new immigrants to Israel.
• Sweden will help children at risk and the elderly.
Keren Hayesod, one of Israel’s so-called national institutions, is the official fundraising organization for Israel around the world, outside of the US.
In 2019, it had a total budget of $205.9 million, of which $182.4 m. went to programs and projects, including for aliyah and absorption, strengthening Israeli society and programs for Jewish youth in the Diaspora.
Traditionally, Keren Hayesod has raised funds among Jewish communities in Western Europe, South Africa and Australia, as well as from Jewish philanthropists in Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union, having campaigns in 45 countries.
Donations to the campaign can be made by visiting: https://charidy.com/khisrael/


