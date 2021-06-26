The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Knesset Speaker asks Romanian counterparts to assist Holocaust survivors

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy raised concern about the possible closure of an organization in Romania that helps survivors of the Holocaust.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 26, 2021 22:34
Mickey Levy at a finance committee meeting on January 15, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/JERUSALEM POST ARCHIVES)
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy wrote Romanian Senate President Anca Dana Dragu and Chamber of Deputies President Ludovic Orban over the weekend expressing concern about the possible closure of an organization that helps survivors of the Holocaust.
The Caritatea Foundation aids the conservation, maintenance and administration of the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Jews in Romania. It aims to support and improve the living conditions of the socially disadvantaged, ill and elderly Jews living in Romania, including Holocaust survivors.
“In recent days, I have received several inquiries from Jewish organizations regarding legislation that has been proposed in the Parliament of Romania, and which is now before the Senate, to close the Caritatea Foundation,” Levy wrote his Romanian counterparts. “The organizations raised serious concerns regarding both the motive for dissolving the Caritatea Foundation and the ability of needy survivors to receive continued financial support, which helps provide for their basic necessities. As someone for whom this matter is near to his heart, I have decided to write to you on my own initiative to share the organizations’ concerns.”
Levy wrote the presidents of both Romanian houses of parliament that he is concerned that the legislation in question may affect the ability of Holocaust survivors in Israel and elsewhere to receive the social support currently paid by Caritatea.
He asked for their help in ensuring that any legislation passed on this matter preserves a channel for the transfer of funds to eligible individuals, including those in Israel.


