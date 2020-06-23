The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Kosher Response aims to aid families in need and help local businesses

"With the many, many requests I've been getting to help families in need, we decided to take Kosher Response to a Phase 2."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 23, 2020 21:31
Kosher Response prepares meals to deliver to those in need (photo credit: Courtesy)
Kosher Response prepares meals to deliver to those in need
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As NY continues to be one of the heaviest hit areas of the world by the coronavirus outbreak, the Kosher Response project, which stepped up to provide healthcare workers, police and other "front line heroes" with kosher food packages as they fight the COVID-19 outbreak, has expanded its mission to include families in need.
The project was started by Gabriel Boxer, popularly known as the "Kosher Guru" on social media among kosher foodies. Kosher Response began with the aim to "show gratitude and perform random acts of kindness by delivering food packages to our heroes on the front lines."
Boxer explained to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that a lot of people from throughout the tri-state area have reached out to the project asking for help. "With the many, many requests I've been getting to help families in need, we decided to take Kosher Response to a Phase 2."
"We want to help families in need, but we want to do it in a different and innovative way. We're not here to be like and copy other organizations. We'd rather let them do what they do."
One thing that makes Kosher Response's approach different is the "Feed a Family, Fuel a Restaurant" program, which aims to help small businesses while also helping families in need. As part of the program, the project is asking for help to purchase gift cards from local, tri-state area kosher restaurants to provide to families in need during the coronavirus crisis.
"What we want to try and do is bring some normalcy back to families and to help the families regain that shalom bayit (domestic harmony), regain that family unit," explained Boxer to the Post. The program helps local businesses, while also allowing families in need to go and order whatever food they want.
The project's mission provides support to the tri-state area Jewish community in two ways, by providing support to healthcare workers and families in need, while also supporting small, local businesses.
Kosher Response has also been working to expand their "Shabbos in a Box" program, which provides a box of prepared food including a number of dishes, challah bread and grape juice to families in need and healthcare workers. Anyone can order a "Shabbos in a Box" and Kosher Response will provide a second "Shabbos in a Box" to a local family in need or healthcare worker. The boxes contain enough prepared food for 2-3 people for Friday dinner and Shabbat lunch and cost $200.
 
The "Shabbos in a Box" was originally for healthcare workers was expanded to help families in need in Phase 2 of the project. Kosher Response is working with other organizations, rabbis and layleaders to find families in need to help.
The "Shabbos in a Box" program costs the organization a large amount of money, but Boxer has been working hard to fundraise to keep the project going and has been successful in raising the needed funds.
Those interested in helping out can donate directly to the project or purchase a "Shabbos in a Box" on the Kosher Response website. The project is also looking for volunteers to help deliver food and businesses looking to help out. Healthcare workers on call and families in need can contact the project through their website as well in order to ask for help.


Tags kosher new york kosher food Charity Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by