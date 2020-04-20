While New York continues to be one of the US's hardest hit cities by the novel coronavirus, the Jewish community has stepped up to provide healthcare workers, police and other "front line heroes" with kosher food packages as they fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Kosher Response project was started by Gabriel Boxer, popularly known as the "Kosher Guru" on social media among kosher foodies. The project aims to "show gratitude and perform random acts of kindness by delivering food packages to our heroes on the front lines."
Volunteers and donors have stepped up throughout the New York area. Just last Friday, hundreds of Shabbat meals were delivered to 15 hospitals in the area, including the US Navy Covid Response at Javits center, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and Mount Sinai.
View this post on InstagramMade sure our heroes on the front lines have kosher food for Shabbos. Just delivered so many meals to the @usnavy Covid Medical Response Team stationed at the @javitscenter in NYC. #kosherresponse Thank you to all our sponsors who made this happen: @stevenvegh @main_event_mauzone Caterers @gourmetglatt Marty & @mmrsjfa Mr. & Mrs. Buzz Mayer Rabbi @simchalefkowitz The @leonmayerfund Terri Herenstein & Andrew Herenstein Please help keep us going: www.kosherresponse.com
The project also managed to organize 2,400 bags of food for the last day of the Passover holiday. Volunteers from North Woodmere packed the food while following social distancing guidelines and more volunteers came from throughout the area to help deliver the packages.
Healthcare and emergency workers who are on call can contact Kosher Response, and they will work to organize kosher food for those who need. Those who want to donate food or help deliver food packages can contact the project at https://www.kosherresponse.com/support-us.