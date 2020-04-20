The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kosher Response brings kosher food to emergency workers fighting COVID-19

Just last Friday, hundreds of Shabbat meals were delivered to 15 hospitals in the area

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 20, 2020 12:20
NYPD mounted units give thanks to healthcare workers outside NYU Langone Medical Center during outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
NYPD mounted units give thanks to healthcare workers outside NYU Langone Medical Center during outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
While New York continues to be one of the US's hardest hit cities by the novel coronavirus, the Jewish community has stepped up to provide healthcare workers, police and other "front line heroes" with kosher food packages as they fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Kosher Response project was started by Gabriel Boxer, popularly known as the "Kosher Guru" on social media among kosher foodies. The project aims to "show gratitude and perform random acts of kindness by delivering food packages to our heroes on the front lines."
 
Volunteers and donors have stepped up throughout the New York area. Just last Friday, hundreds of Shabbat meals were delivered to 15 hospitals in the area, including the US Navy Covid Response at Javits center, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and Mount Sinai.
 
The project also managed to organize 2,400 bags of food for the last day of the Passover holiday. Volunteers from North Woodmere packed the food while following social distancing guidelines and more volunteers came from throughout the area to help deliver the packages.
Healthcare and emergency workers who are on call can contact Kosher Response, and they will work to organize kosher food for those who need. Those who want to donate food or help deliver food packages can contact the project at https://www.kosherresponse.com/support-us.


