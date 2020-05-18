The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
LA Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores are giving up their kosher certification

Several petitions to keep the stores kosher appeared on Change.org, including one with over 5,000 signatures.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MAY 18, 2020 04:51
Cup of Coffee. [illustrative] (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REED)
Cup of Coffee. [illustrative]
(photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REED)
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf company announced that the products in its Los Angeles stores will no longer all be certified kosher.
A statement on the California-based international company noted that though its LA-area stores have been kosher for the last 57 years, “extensive consumer research had made it clear that customers are looking for a broader array of food options.”
“While this was initially scheduled to be a phased rollout, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased business pressures,” the statement said.
The company’s packaged coffees, teas and powders will remain certified kosher through the Los Angeles-based Kosher Supervision of America. Some packaged foods found in the stores may also be kosher, but the wide array of baked goods, sandwiches and salads are no longer guaranteed to be kosher.
Several petitions to keep the stores kosher appeared on Change.org, including one with over 5,000 signatures.


