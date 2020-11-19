Lagos, Nigeria, largest city in Africa, get first rabbi

Sternbach first visited Nigeria in 2014 when he was a 21-year-old rabbinical student and came back for almost every Jewish holiday, according to Chabad.org.

The rabbi occasionally visited for extended periods in order to help out Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan, who had established a Chabad center in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria , in 2012.

Sternbach stated that "the overwhelming support from the local Jews and the never-ending work" were what brought him back every year, according to Chabad.org. “The community was always asking: ‘When will you be back?’”

The new Chabad emissary, now 27, will be joined by his wife, Mazal, 22, to open a Chabad House which will serve the about 450 Jewish residents of Lagos. The two married in Paris last year.

“Nigeria has tremendous economic potential and with its growth, the Jewish community is expected to grow as well,” said Sternbach. “We will be here with the infrastructure in place, ready to serve their needs and achieve the directive of the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory] to bring Torah study, the permanence of mitzvahs, and the love of G‑d and Jewish tradition to every place in the world where Jewish people can be found."

Mazal Sternbach served as a teaching assistant in Wisconsin after learning at the Beth Rivkah high school in Yerres, France and a seminary in Montreal.

“While in Milwaukee, I received a call from Rabbi Uzan asking me to come to Nigeria to help him with educational programs,” said Mazal to Chabad.org. “It was an amazing experience. The community in Abuja was so welcoming. I was involved in directing the preschool, an online school, running children’s programs, CTeen, Shabbat and holiday programs. Nigeria is such a unique place, and I feel so lucky to be a part of this beautiful project.”

Most of the Jews in Nigeria are businesspeople and expatriates working for international corporations and aid organizations, mostly in Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan. Dozens of Israeli companies from a variety of fields operate in the country as well.

Yair Serrano, a Chilean-Israeli businessman based in Ibadan, has been living in Nigeria for the past nine years. He is the chairman of a company that provides agricultural equipment and technologies to the local market. Serrano travels to Lagos for holidays to be among Jews.

“I have lived in many places around the world and Chabad always brings Jews together, regardless of political affiliation or level of observance. Chabad connects us to our Jewish heritage,” Serrano told Chabad.org. “In the past, when RCC was involved in a local infrastructure project, there were more Israelis here (in Ibadan) and even a Jewish school. But by the time I arrived, most of them had left, and only five Jews now remain.

“Judaism is important to me, and Rabbi Mendy and I have a strong relationship," added Serrano. "I am very appreciative of Chabad. It is not taken for granted that Chabad sends emissaries here, despite the many dangers and difficulties; it isn’t always so easy."

Sternbach told Chabad.org that "antisemitism does not exist" in Nigeria. "The locals love Jews and often approach me in the street to ask for a blessing. They tell me that we Jews are ‘a light unto the nations.’ Local businesses are also eager to assist with Jewish programs and activities.”

“There are so many Jewish souls to light up. We have come to realize that this is our life’s work, and we are proud of it,” added Sternbach. “Chabad is the focal point of Jewish life in Nigeria. It brings Jews together. During our events, we often witness otherwise fierce business rivals sitting and talking together in friendship. That’s something that feels great to be a part of.”

The Chabad center that already exists in Abuja includes a synagogue, a Jewish day school and a mikvah. Kosher food is imported by Uzan, who recently opened a supermarket which sells kosher products imported from Israel and the US.

Mendy Sternbach will become the first rabbi in Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populous city, as he establishes Chabad's 11th permanent presence in sub-Saharan Africa, Chabad.org announced on Monday.