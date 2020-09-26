The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lenny Kravitz talks about his Jewish upbringing

“I am deeply two-sided,” Kravitz said in his memoir, according to the New York Times. “Black and white. Jewish and Christian. Manhattanite and Brooklynite.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 13:00
Musician Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Musician Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz discussed his Jewish upbringing in an interview with the New York Times discussing his new memoir Let Love Rule, which recounts his childhood to the release of his 1989 debut album.
Kravitz noted how his Russian Jewish Father, Sy Kravitz, made certain that he grew up in a Jewish household and observed Jewish traditions.
Sy was a TV producer, who Kravitz was quoted by the New York Times as saying was a "self-assured Jewish man," raised by Jewish parents. He married Kravitz's mother Caribbean-American actress Roxie Roker in the 1970s.
Sy's parents refused to attend his wedding, however, after Kravitz was born around the same time his uncle on his father's side died - to which he is named after, Pfc. Leonard M. Kravitz - his family came to terms with Sy's decision, the singer previously noted according to the Algemeiner.
“I am deeply two-sided,” Kravitz said in his memoir, according to the New York Times. “Black and white. Jewish and Christian. Manhattanite and Brooklynite.”
In the exclusive interview, the New York Times asks about his relationship with his parents and the role his father had in Jewish upbringing. The New York Times presenter made a comment that Sy didn't "seem to have been interested in educating you about Judaism."
To which Kravitz remarks, "No, he wasn’t that kind of a communicator with me. And he wasn’t religious. As with many Jews in my family at the time, it was all about tradition and keeping that alive, especially after what people in the family had gone through in World War II. But I still got exposed to it, from going to temple and spending the High Holidays with my family at their houses."
While the singer said that he couldn't "say that [he] understood everything, or accepted" everything that his father did but that by "writing this book, [he] got to understand him as a man, instead of looking at him as [his] father who screwed up in different arenas. I ended up liking and loving him even more."


Tags singer lenny kravitz israel New York Times
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by