Lesly Stahl shares her experience with coronavirus on '60 Minutes'

"Instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who did become part of it."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2020 17:38
Lesly Stahl. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Lesly Stahl.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Lesly Stahl, co-host of CBS News's 60 Minutes, revealed on Sunday that she and several other colleagues on the show tested positive for the coronavirus.
Stahl, 78, who was born to a Jewish family in Massachusetts, has appeared on 60 Minutes for nearly 30 years.
Speaking at the end of Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes while delivering a message to healthcare workers, Stahl said "one of the first rules of journalism is don't become part of the story. But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who did become part of it."

Stahl pointed out that her coworkers on the show also tested positive, and the symptoms varied between them. "One COVID-positive 60 Minutes coworker had almost no symptoms, while others had almost every symptom you could imagine."
Stahl described her experience at the hospital, where she found an "overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them was kind and sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived, until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.
"This valiant army in scrubs and masks were not just doing a job, they were fulfilling a mission: Answering the call. Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now. Tonight we owe them our gratitude, our admiration and in some cases, our lives."


