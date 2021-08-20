The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Long Island man arrested, indicted for torture, rape

55-year-old Yossef Kahlon is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated sexual abuse and criminal sexual acts and could spend 25 years in prison.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 09:53
A resident of Great Neck, Long Island, New York, was arrested and indicted on Thursday for allegedly torturing and raping a woman on a date back in January, and is now facing up to 25 years in prison, The New York Post reported.
The man, identified as 55-year-old Yossef Kahlon, supposedly met the victim in his home. According to the indictment, Kahlon had asked bound the victim with her consent, but began hitting her multiple times without her consent and "forcibly raped her."
Kahlon is now facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated sexual abuse and criminal sexual acts, according to The New York Post.
The District Attorney's Office also seems to think that this may not have been an isolated incident. In a statement obtained by local news outlet News12, Acting District Attorney Joyce Smith urged anyone else that Kahlon may have victimized to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-1266.


Tags new york rape crime sexual abuse
