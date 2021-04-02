Man attacks Jewish family in New York, slashes father, mother and baby

Footage of a Jewish family, including a one-year old baby, in Manhattan being attacked by a man carrying a knife surfaced on Thursday, which appears to have been unprovoked.

In the video, a man carrying an umbrella walks past the Hasidic couple and their baby in a stroller, until he turns and attacks the couple from behind, slashing both the mother and father.



Watch as Darryl Jones walks by the couple and child then TURNS BACK to stab/cut them with his knife. This was NOT random; he saw Jews and WALKED BACK to attack them. V/C pic.twitter.com/6Xzk0U9i3l Trigger Warning - attack on the Jewish family, including a 1 year old baby, was caught on film.Watch as Darryl Jones walks by the couple and child then TURNS BACK to stab/cut them with his knife.This was NOT random; he saw Jews and WALKED BACK to attack them.V/C @nypost April 1, 2021

Upon stepping away from the suspect, the man also slashed at the baby, injuring her chin, according to the New York Post, citing local police.

The couple then ran off as the man continued to chase them.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The suspect, Darryl Jones, was arrested in connection to the attack on charges of assault, assaulting a child below the age of seven, possession of a weapon as well as controlled substance, according to the New York Post.