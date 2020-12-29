The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ casting for extras in New York area

The show's creators explained that many elements are going to have to be adapted to accommodate the current health crisis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 12:40
MIDGE MAISEL (Rachel Brosnahan) dazzles in the Catskills in season 2 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (photo credit: AMAZON PRIME)
MIDGE MAISEL (Rachel Brosnahan) dazzles in the Catskills in season 2 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
(photo credit: AMAZON PRIME)
With the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel starting to film, and the show is looking for extras to begin shooting next month.
The hit show’s next season has started auditions for extras, while lead cast members have started their wardrobe fittings, according to Kveller.
"Mask game strong. Hat game stronger," said Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, on Instagram. "We’re slowly and safely getting back to it, but first costume fitting is in the books. Damn, it feels good to be (almost) back."

The fourth season is set to start shooting in New York after January 20, and those who live in or around the metropolitan area have an opportunity to be casted as an extra in the weeks to come.
According to Kveller, the creative team is currently casting “1960s attractive girlfriend types” ages 18-40, and "$210/12 hrs. for nonunion talent, with a $60 stipend for COVID test. SAG-AFTRA rates apply for SAG-AFTRA members."
The creators of the show explained that many of the show’s elements are going to have to be adapted to accommodate the current health crisis, as well as putting restrictions on large gatherings.
“There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” writer Dan Palladino said, according to Kveller. “Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”
The Emmy Award-winning show, created by Gilmore Girls writer and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino, stars Brosnahan in the title role as the nice Jewish 1950s housewife turned stand-up comedienne.
“We want [going back to set] to be as safe as possible for everyone," actress Alex Borstein, who plays Maisel's manager in the show, told Parade Magazine. "As an actor you’re pretty isolated, you’re able to get private transportation to and from the set, but a lot of your crew isn’t, so it’s really not fair to try to go back to work before it’s safe for everyone.”
Brosnahan is looking forward to her character's development over the next season, and is excited to get back to work.
"I want to see her pick herself back up and figure out how to approach the next step differently having had this experience," Brosnahan told Parade. "She and Susie have a lot to learn together still."


