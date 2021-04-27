The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Meet the American Bosnian War prosecutor who is fighting for Bosnian Jews

Bosnian Jews, many of whom survived the Holocaust and the Bosnian war, are dying from COVID-19. Phillip Weiner, international war crimes judge, has returned to fight for them and secure their legacy.

By BETTE KEVA/JTA  
APRIL 27, 2021 02:52
Phillip Weiner on the toll COVID has taken on Bosnia's Jewish community: "It's a horror show." (photo credit: COURTESY OF WEINER)
Phillip Weiner on the toll COVID has taken on Bosnia's Jewish community: "It's a horror show."
(photo credit: COURTESY OF WEINER)
It’s been nearly a decade since Phillip Weiner last lived in Sarajevo, where he served as an international war crimes judge.
But Weiner has remained in touch with the Bosnian Jews he met there, and when he heard about their plight during the COVID-19 pandemic, he knew he had to do something.
Serving in the Hague court at the Yugoslavia war crimes tribunal, Weiner prosecuted those responsible for the atrocities committed during the Bosnian War from 1992 through 1995. He lived off and on in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, for more than four years from 2006 to 2012, and attended Shabbat services at the Jewish Community Synagogue.
Weiner became acquainted with many prominent members of the city’s Jewish community, some of whom are now falling victim to COVID-19 amid a surge in cases there. His contacts say the pandemic has claimed the lives of as much as 5% of Bosnia’s tiny Jewish community.
“Many Jews are dying. It’s a horror show,” Weiner said. “David Kamhi, a prominent concert violinist and diplomat, died. Jakob Finci, the president of the Jewish Community of Bosnia-Herzegovina, is in serious condition.”
More than 1,000 Bosnians marched through Sarajevo earlier this month to demand the resignation of the government over what they say is the country’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Bosnia has reported 7,000 deaths from the disease and has among the highest fatality rates in Europe.
What’s more, the country has not embarked on a vaccination program of any significance. So from his home in the Boston area, Weiner is working backchannels to get doses of a vaccine to the Jewish community in Bosnia.
He has contacted the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the consul general of Israel to New England in Boston and the American Jewish Committee in Los Angeles. So far, he said, there has been no response.
Those who are able to travel have taken the six-hour trek to Belgrade, Serbia, for vaccinations, according to Igor Kozemjakin, the 41-year-old cantor and acting rabbi of Sarajevo’s Jewish Community Synagogue.
But traveling to a neighboring country is not possible for many elderly, including Bosnia’s 90 Holocaust survivors, said Kozemjakin, whose own mother died of COVID-19 in late March. His father, Boris, age 73, had a mild case and is not yet vaccinated.
The European Jewish Congress estimates there are about 500 Jews living in the country. Kozemjakin said he learned from Elma Softic-Kaunitz, secretary general of the Jewish Community of Bosnia-Herzegovina, that 5% of community members have died of COVID.
Kamhi, a community leader, was among the Holocaust survivors to succumb. He was 5 years old when a Muslim family helped his family flee Sarajevo in 1941.
“David Kamhi was a very important member of our community and in general society,” Kozemjakin said. “I succeeded him as cantor. The Jewish community is 85% Sephardic and Kamhi kept the traditions. He was the last living speaker of Judaic Español – Ladino – the language of Sephardic Jews. It was his mother tongue.”
Mourners at the funeral of David Kamhi, a prominent concert violinist, diplomat and member of the local Jewish community. (Credit: PHILIP WEINER)Mourners at the funeral of David Kamhi, a prominent concert violinist, diplomat and member of the local Jewish community. (Credit: PHILIP WEINER)
Kamhi was active during and after the 1992-95 war, was president of the Commission for Culture for the Jewish community in Sarajevo, and researched the culture and traditions of Bosnian Jews. His brother-in-law also died of the virus, and Kamhi’s widow, Blanka, recovered after falling very ill, according to Kozemjakin.
Another survivor who remains gravely ill is Finci, who was born in 1943 in an Italian concentration camp on the island of Rab (now in Croatia) and has long been an advocate for Bosnian Jews.
Finci, a former ambassador, once was the president of the Jewish Community of Bosnia-Herzegovina. In 2009, he and Dervo Sejdic contested a law that excluded Jews and other minorities from running for elected office. They won at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg — the Supreme Court of Europe — but Bosnia has still not implemented the judgment.
Finci was treated for COVID-19 in the military hospital in Sarajevo. In a phone interview with the Jewish Journal, the hospital’s director, Dr. Ismet Gavrankapetanovic, decried the country’s lack of vaccines to inoculate the population. Asked if he could expect the vaccine anytime soon, Gavrankapetanovic answered with exasperation.
“We expect, we expect, but until now we have nothing,” he said. “How unjust everything is today. Four years in war. Four years without electricity. Four years without medical supplies. Now, no vaccine.”
People over 75 years of age line up to receive a dose of a COVID-19 at a sports hall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 21, 2021. (Credit: SAMIR JORDAMOVIC/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)People over 75 years of age line up to receive a dose of a COVID-19 at a sports hall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 21, 2021. (Credit: SAMIR JORDAMOVIC/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Bosnia’s government is uniquely ill-prepared to handle a crisis calling for immediate decision-making, according to a recent Politico Europe analysis. A multitiered administration created at the end of the war in 1995 guarantees representation for the Bosniak, Croat and Serb ethnic groups whose political leaders are locked in a perpetual fight — but also fuels deadlock at a time of crisis, when quick decisions are vital. COVID-19 is now killing more civilians every day in Sarajevo than died during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, Politico concluded.
Weiner recounted his conversation with Blanka Kamhi.
“It feels like we’re back during the Bosnia War,” she told him, according to Weiner. “The only difference is that bombs are not falling from the sky. Instead, people are sick and dying.”
This leaves Weiner and others who care deeply about the country and its fragile Jewish community wondering who will help Bosnia. He said he would continue seeking vaccines for the community.
“The prime minister of Israel has indicated he would make sure that all Holocaust survivors throughout the world are vaccinated, and I would hope that Israel will now take action in Bosnia,” Weiner said. “Germany has announced the donation of $13.5 million to vaccinate Holocaust survivors worldwide. I hope they can implement that program very quickly.”


Tags europe shabbat bosnia Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by