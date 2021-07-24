The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Meet the Jewish dancer choreographing Simone Biles’ Olympic floor routine

Jewish dancer Sasha Farber has choreographed the Olympic floor exercise routine for five-time Olympic medalist and World Champion gymnast, Simone Biles.

By EVELYN FRICK/JTA  
JULY 24, 2021 03:38
Simone Biles of the United States during training ahead of the Olympic Games, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)
Simone Biles of the United States during training ahead of the Olympic Games, July 22, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)
There are quite a few athletes who have been called the G.O.A.T., or greatest of all time: quarterback Tom Brady, basketball player Michael Jordan and swimmer Michael Phelps, just to name a few.
But gymnast Simone Biles? She might just be the best of the bunch. I mean, come on, when was the last time any of them flew through the air, doing a double backflip with three twists?
This level of athletic skill and magnificence is what has made her a mind-blowing seven-time all-around US National Champion, five-time all-around World Champion and five-time Olympic medalist. It’s also what’s making her return to the Olympic stage this year for one of the most highly anticipated athletic competitions of the year.
To make her return even more special, Simone tapped a new choreographer for her Olympic floor exercise routine: Jewish dancer and choreographer Sasha Farber.
Farber was born to a Soviet Jewish family in a town near Belarus in 1984. The town also happened to be near Chernobyl. After the 1986 nuclear disaster, and due to the fact that, as Sasha told the Arizona Jewish Post, “we had to keep it quiet that we were Jewish,” the Farbers emigrated to Australia. There, Sasha started dancing. Two weeks before his bar mitzvah, he put together a show and later started training in ballroom dance under teacher Marta Kan.
By 17, Farber had won the Australian Youth Latin Championships twice, represented Australia at the Latin World Championships and been a featured dancer at the closing ceremony for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. A little while later, he became an original cast member for the Broadway production of “Burn the Floor,” a show about ballroom.
In 2013 Farber attained the role of professional dancer on the 17th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Throughout his run on the show, Farber has been paired with celebrities like Snooki, Tonya Harding, Mary Lou Retton, and yes, Simone Biles.
Though Biles and Farber placed fourth on “DWTS,” the pair are aiming higher this time around; with the routine the hope is not only to defend Simone’s gold medal on floor exercise, but her all-around and team titles as well. For the G.O.A.T., choosing Farber to accomplish this monumental task was years in the making.
“Usually, I have a different choreographer, but this year I feel like we needed to be a little bit different — spice it up,” Biles said. “Even whenever I worked with Sasha on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ we always said, ‘Oh my gosh, if we could do a floor routine, how cool would that be?'”
The selection of Farber and their collaborative back-and-forth is all part of the autonomy Simone has over her routines. “You know, you know yourself better than anybody at this point,” she explained.
For Farber’s part, he comes with an expertise, respect and freshness which will hopefully bring out a previously unseen side of Simone. “She moves like a dancer, no one’s just seen that yet,” Farber revealed.
You can watch Simone and Sasha collaborate on her new floor routine in the fifth episode of the Facebook Watch docuseries “Simone vs Herself” — and you can witness the G.O.A.T. in Olympic action beginning on July 24 on NBC.
This article originally appeared on Alma.


Tags sports gymnastics Jewish Celebrity Olympics 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why is Israel's state budget so important for the fight against Iran?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by