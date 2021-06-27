Miami disaster: Nachman Shai meets with rescue teams, Florida governor

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai landed in Florida Sunday. Upon arriving, he visited the scene of the disaster, where he met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and rescue teams. Later Sunday, he received a briefing of the situation with Senators Rick Scott and Rene Garcia, as well as religious leaders and security officials.
During his trip, he will meet with local Jewish community leaders and Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community. Ahead of his trip, Shai said that he intends to explore various ways of assisting the Jewish community in Miami."We will do whatever we can to help the Americans in any way they deem fit," Shai told The Jerusalem Post en route to Miami. "America can learn from Israeli experience. Unfortunately, we have too much experience with disasters."Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community.
I arrived straight from the airport to the scene of the disaster in Surfside where I met with Governor @RonDeSantisFL and rescue teams- local and global. I expressed my deep sadness and message that the State of Israel is here to help in any way we can. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/YzqlaPft5x— נחמן שי- Nachman Shai (@DrNachmanShai) June 27, 2021
