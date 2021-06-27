The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Miami disaster: Nachman Shai meets with rescue teams, Florida governor

"We will do whatever we can to help the Americans in any way they deem fit," the minister told The Jerusalem Post en route to Miami.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 27, 2021 22:21
Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai meets governor of Florida Ronald Dion DeSantis, June 27, 2021. (photo credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)
Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai landed in Florida Sunday. Upon arriving, he visited the scene of the disaster, where he met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and rescue teams. Later Sunday, he received a briefing of the situation with Senators Rick Scott and Rene Garcia, as well as religious leaders and security officials.

During his trip, he will meet with local Jewish community leaders and Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community. Ahead of his trip, Shai said that he intends to explore various ways of assisting the Jewish community in Miami.
"We will do whatever we can to help the Americans in any way they deem fit," Shai told The Jerusalem Post en route to Miami. "America can learn from Israeli experience. Unfortunately, we have too much experience with disasters."
Upon his return to Israel, Shai will present Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans for assistance to the Jewish community. 



