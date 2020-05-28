Museum of Jewish Montreal told it must vacate premises

The Museum of Jewish Montreal has been told it must vacate its premises by the end of June.

The museum, which is being evicted by the building’s new owners, has been running online experiences since being f orced to close due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Our storefront has been the heart and soul of our community for the past four years,” the museum’s executive director, Zev Moses, and president, Sara Tauben, said in the statement. “It’s sad and difficult for us to leave a space that meant so much to us, to you, and to the city.

“So much of our Museum has been built around transformative in-person educational and cultural experiences. We have moved quickly to bring as many of these activities as possible online, launching a series of digital cultural and social events” in response to the coronavirus crisis, according to the statement.

The museum will be introducing online tours and educational experiences for school groups and visitors from around the world.

Moses and Tauben said they have looked at alternative spaces that can host the more than 25,000 visitors it receives annually.

“For now, though, we have chosen to focus our activities online until the time is right to reopen a physical space,” they said in the statement.