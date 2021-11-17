The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Nefesh B’Nefesh inaugurates new aliyah campus in Jerusalem

The central motif of the structure’s design is the desire to highlight the significance of modern Zionism and Aliyah, while serving as a welcoming environment for those being hosted in the building.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 11:08

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 11:12
President Herzog and Co-founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass cut ribbon at dedication ceremony. (photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
President Herzog and Co-founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass cut ribbon at dedication ceremony.
(photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
Nefesh B’Nefesh officially opened the doors to its new, state-of-the-art Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of President of Israel Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, Israel Chief Rabbi David Lau, Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, as well as additional dignitaries and friends of the organization. 
Twenty years since its founding, Nefesh B’Nefesh celebrated the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Aliyah Campus opposite the Supreme Court in the Government Quarter of Jerusalem. In addition to its offices, the building has multiple outdoor and indoor spaces for aliyah-related event programming and hosting. The campus also includes a conference hall, meeting rooms and a multimedia presentation center. 

Former and Current Chief Rabbis Israel and David Lau and Co-Founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass at dedication ceremony (Credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)Former and Current Chief Rabbis Israel and David Lau and Co-Founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass at dedication ceremony (Credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
The central motif of the structure’s design is the desire to highlight the significance of modern Zionism and aliyah, while serving as a welcoming environment for all those being hosted in the building. The Jerusalem Municipality generously allocated the grounds for the campus.
In his address, President Herzog shared: “I believe that the growth of this organization is vital for the story of aliyah from all over the world and the story of aliyah from the United States. aliyah nowadays requires something else. In many ways, you need a custom-made aliyah.” 
“We can reach 100,000 olim a year if only we want to and if we move ahead with a grand plan, whereby we can bring half a million olim to Israel within five years and change the State of Israel, the nation-state of the Jewish People, in a very dramatic way.” the president added. 
“The Ministry of aliyah and Integration has special partners, such as Nefesh B’Nefesh, with who we work together to encourage immigration to Israel. I congratulate Nefesh B’Nefesh on the move to their new headquarters in Jerusalem,” said Aliyah and Integration Ministry Pnina Tamano-Shata. “We will continue our fruitful cooperation that has led to a significant increase in the processing of immigration files and the number of olim who have arrived in Israel in recent years.”
“We are truly grateful to all those who were involved in making our new campus a reality. Our permanent home in Jerusalem opens endless possibilities of expanding our aliyah services and initiating new projects,” said Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “Nefesh B’Nefesh has strived for the past 20 years to make olim feel welcome in Israel and help them become an integral part of the Jewish State. Our Aliyah Campus is yet another resource that will aid us in making these aliyah dreams come true.” 

Co-founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, with Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata at dedication ceremony (NEFESH B'NEFESH)Co-founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, with Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata at dedication ceremony (NEFESH B'NEFESH)
Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion said in a special message: “I am so pleased to welcome Nefesh B’Nefesh to their new permanent campus. We have worked together in recent years to find the most suitable home for this all-important organization. Nefesh B’Nefesh works all year round on behalf of Israel and Jerusalem and does a wonderful job with the young people of the Diaspora, serving as a link connecting the city to its olim. I believe and hope that in the coming years, more and more olim will choose to establish their place of residence here in the capital of Israel.”


Tags Jerusalem nefesh b'nefesh diaspora jews diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Photos of IDF officials meeting with Arab nation counterparts are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by