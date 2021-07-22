New York's Cuomo vows to combat antisemitism amid attacks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged to offer assistance in response to the latest in a string of recent antisemitic attacks and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in a statement on Wednesday. Cuomo said he is directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate a Tuesday incident, in which a woman allegedly smashed the windows of a Hasidic Jewish school in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
He noted that the attack came just days after a Jewish man was assaulted and robbed on his way to a synagogue in Flatbush.
Hate crimes in New York City have escalated in the past year, including a 69% increase in anti-Jewish assaults, according to NYPD statistics. Antisemitic offenses skyrocketed to 113 incidents through the end of June, from 67 in the same period of 2020, the New York Post reported.
A perp is seen randomly walking up to windows of a Hasidic Jewish School on Franklin Ave & Flushing Ave taking out a hammer from a bag and smashed the windows of the school and walking away, if you have more information contact @WspuShomrim and @NYPD90Pct . pic.twitter.com/dwGfOb0c3M— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) July 20, 2021
"This attempt to instill fear into the Jewish community will not be tolerated. Hatred like this is abhorrent, disgusting and unacceptable," the governor said."To the Jewish community, we are with you. We stand with you and we will fight with you against these horrendous displays of hate and anti-Semitism. You are loved and love will always win in New York State," he continued.
