The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

No AIPAC conference? No problem. We’re meeting for coffee on Zoom

Last year, the conference in early March ended with anxiety about whether COVID-19 had spread after some of the country’s first cases were detected among attendees.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MARCH 12, 2021 04:59
A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
For years, the annual AIPAC conference has culminated with thousands of Israel supporters knocking on their congressional representatives’ doors here to deliver three policy requests.
Last year, the conference in early March ended with anxiety about whether COVID-19 had spread after some of the country’s first cases were detected among attendees. And this year, there’s no throng and no door-knocking at all. Due to the pandemic, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee announced in May that it would not hold an in-person conference in 2021 for the first time in decades.
But the pro-Israel lobby says it’s still engaging a broad swath of Americans — through a series of online events that spanned the course of the year rather than being packed into a five-day conference. And although both staffers and lawmakers say Zoom lobbying has drawbacks, AIPAC remains optimistic about its plan to present a three-pronged policy agenda to lawmakers next week.
“We have very active creative services and communications departments that have now adapted to this environment quite ably in being able to take the type of high-quality presentations that you normally see at the policy conference and adapt them to the virtual environment,” said Marshall Wittmann, the group’s spokesman.
The suspension of AIPAC’s signature event came at a crucial time in U.S.-Israel relations: a new administration that is unlikely to be as solicitous to Israel as the Trump White House; looming elections in Israel; reconsideration of the Iran nuclear deal that Donald Trump as president exited; and backburner anxiety about support for conditioning U.S. aid to Israel.
Those dynamics have been topics of the group’s online events. Instead of the keynote speeches on the U.S.-Israel relationship, AIPAC held virtual sessions on the topic, including with President Joe Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and Trump’s top adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner before the election in November.
To replace the Shabbat-themed get-togethers on the Saturday before the conference, the group offered an online “Advanced Rabbinic Political Activism Summit.” Those with specific interests — perhaps progressive outreach or women’s engagement with Israel issues — had online programs just for them.
AIPAC held online events designed to engage the many non-Jewish Israel supporters who attend the annual conference, including several in February for Black History Month. Even the less formal events have been replicated, including the “AIPAC Village,” a showcase for Israel’s high-tech sector, and a “virtual coffee house” on Zoom aimed at approximating the ambient atmosphere of schmoozing with folks in the hallways.
Wittman registered a silver-lining assessment that many have shared during this year of online events, saying the virtual sessions attracted activists who might not otherwise have attended in-person events.
“We’ve found that many people who hadn’t been involved in the past have now gotten engaged,” he said, although he did not have hard numbers. Some 18,000 activists attended last year’s conference.
Now AIPAC is in the midst of what would ordinarily be the climax of its conference: constituent-to-legislator lobbying on Israel issues. The effort began right on schedule, with a letter this week to the Biden administration from 140 members of the U.S. House of Representatives urging an expansive effort to contain the Iranian threat. AIPAC urged its followers to support the letter.
Next week, AIPAC is expecting 900 activists to convene online for its National Council and replicate the last day of the typical policy conference when thousands of activists knock on doors on the Hill promoting three requests. There are almost 500 congressional meetings scheduled.
This year, according to an AIPAC official who spoke anonymously to discuss particulars before their formal release, the requests will cover the Biden administration’s plans to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, which AIPAC opposed when 2015 it was brokered in by the Obama administration; preserving the levels of defense assistance to Israel, currently $3.3 billion a year, plus about $500 million in anti-missile development; and upholding the Abraham Accords, the four normalization agreements between Israel and Sunni Arab states brokered by Trump.
The virtual lobbying has been effective, according to a senior congressional staffer not with AIPAC who deals with foreign policy.
“The same work is getting done,” said the staffer, who asked for anonymity to speak candidly about dealing with lobbyists and activists. “It’s the same conversations. It’s just virtually. There isn’t a dinner, but people are attending panels, and the operation on the Hill doesn’t feel any different.”
But some elected officials said Zoom strips some of the elements that make in-person lobbying effective.
“Zoom gets you most of the way there, but there certainly is the loss of personal contact,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., who was an AIPAC lay leader before being elected to Congress. “Nothing replaces that face-to-face meeting.
“So, you know, it creates a challenge. You’re sitting in an office, and there are a dozen people sitting around having a conversation, you lose the advantage of seeing every person speaking. It’s much easier [in person] to get the interplay to ask the question, have a response, to get a question answered more robustly.”
A top AIPAC lay lobbyist also said virtual encounters especially inhibited cultivating relationships with new members of Congress.
“If you have the relationship, it’s fine. If you’re working on building the relationship, it’s hard to build a relationship on Zoom,” said the lobbyist, who asked for anonymity to speak candidly about AIPAC’s lobbying techniques.
Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat who chairs the House Middle East subcommittee and has been close to AIPAC, said he was impressed by its virtual game.
“There’s nothing like being able to sit across from someone and engage in meaningful conversation about the U.S.-Israel relationship,” he said. “But the community has adapted during the pandemic and now the meetings take place on Zoom. So there’s an opportunity to bring more people together from more places at one time, and in some ways that provides an even better forum to interact with others, and they’ve been really successful using technology to engage.”
Exactly what the future holds for the annual AIPAC conference remains unclear. At this point the group is still considering whether to convene in person in 2022. And as the end of the pandemic enters view, the future of major conventions — and their expense to stage and attend — is up in the air. AIPAC laid off some staffers specifically focused on conference planning last year and hasn’t yet recreated those positions.
Wittman said one thing that’s assured is that virtual outreach will continue.
“Activists have remained very involved within the comfort of their own homes on their computers,” he said. “That’s been heartening.”


Tags aipac Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by