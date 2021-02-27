The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NY's Museum of Jewish Heritage to offer Holocaust educational courses

The courses are aimed at deepening the understanding of life before, during and after the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 06:15
A man points at a gold star inside the Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Manhattan borough of New York (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
A man points at a gold star inside the Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Manhattan borough of New York
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York will be offering adult Holocaust education courses digitally for students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The courses are aimed at deepening the understanding of life before, during and after the Holocaust.
The first course, taught in three parts, "A Coat of Many Colors: Jewish Life in Europe Between the Two World Wars" begins March 10 and runs through March 24.
Courses will cover Jewish life in Europe in the aftermath of WWI, Jewish responses to rise of Hitler and Nazism as well as Jews in Europe on the eve of WWII.
Students will meet every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - an hour long lecture, followed by a 30-minute student Q&A for each session.
March courses will be lead by Dr. Avinoam Patt, the Doris and Simon Konover Chair of Judaic Studies and Director of the Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life. Patt is the author of Finding Home and Homeland: Jewish Youth and Zionism in the Aftermath of the Holocaust and the editor of several books on Jewish literature, history, and life.
The educational series was piloted last fall, when the museum offered an Into to the Holocaust course. There will be another introductory course in May.
An additional summer series will explore the history of Jewish names and name changing.
“We’re excited to offer enriching courses that are led by distinguished experts and will connect students from around the world while deepening their understanding of the Holocaust,” said  President and CEO of the Museum Jack Kliger. “Because the classes are live and have a limited capacity, they create an interactive experience that is unique from many of our other programs.”


