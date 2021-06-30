The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ohio man pleads guilty to antisemitic harassment against neighbors

Schifer faces up to one year in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 30, 2021 08:01
A gavel in a court of law (photo credit: REUTERS)
A gavel in a court of law
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A man from Columbus, Ohio pleaded guilty in a federal court on Tuesday, after he threatened his Jewish neighbors and broke one of the windows of their home, according to the State Attorney's Office in the southern district of Ohio.
The man, Douglas G. Schifer, 66, made antisemitic statements back in November 7, 2020, while the neighbors were having guests over, saying "all you f***ing people, it’s no wonder Hitler burned you people in ovens" and “f***ing Hitler should have gassed you,” among other slurs, obscenities and threats.
Schifer also threatened to poison the Jewish neighbors' dog and shoot both the neighbors and their dog, according to plea documents. He additionally threatened to burn down a garage the neighbors were remodeling into an apartment. 
he also broke one of the windows of his neighbors' house and spat on one of them. He also referenced to gassing Jewish people, chopping them up and burning them in ovens.
Criminal interference with the right to fair housing makes it "unlawful for an individual to use force or threaten to use force to injure, intimidate, or interfere with, or attempt to injure, intimidate, or interfere with, any person's housing rights because of that person's race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin," according to the US Department of Justice's website.
Accordingly, this crime would warrant a punishment of up to ten years in prison or a fine, or both, if the crime causes bodily injury or includes the "use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire."
While Schifer threatened to use fire to cause bodily harm, threatening both to cut up the Jewish neighbors and burn them in ovens and to burn their property to the ground, the DOJ announcement stated that Schifer only faces up to one year in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.


