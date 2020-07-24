The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ontario, Canada invests $1.7 million in its war against hate crimes

"We must continue to work together to confront these real-life barriers that threaten and limit opportunities for too many Ontarians."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 24, 2020 22:12
Toronto, Ontario, Canada (photo credit: REUTERS)
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Canadian province of Onatrio will be investing $1.7 million over the next two years in community-based programs that aim to combat hate-motivated crimes, according a press release by Canada's Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA.)
The government of Ontario made the announcement on Wednesday, while noting that the grant will be available to non-profit organizations. Relevant applicants will be asked to partner with their local police station, and will be encouraged to partner with another organization as well, for the benefit of ensuring a broad range of community engagement.
"Our government has zero tolerance for hate, racism and discrimination in all forms. We must continue to work together to confront these real-life barriers that threaten and limit opportunities for too many Ontarians," said Sylvia Jones, solicitor general and the minister responsible for anti-racism in the Ontario government.
"Effective solutions cannot come from government alone and the Safer and Vital Communities Grant will allow community-based organizations to be full partners in the fight against hate in Ontario," Jones added.
With more than 40% of all hate crimes in Canada taking place in the Ontario province, the extra budget is a much awaited relief to residents of Ontario, which is home to some of the metropolitan areas with the highest crime rates in the country.
The Safer and Vital Communities Grant, through which the extra funding will flow to the relevant organizations, is a yearly grant that focuses on the collaboration between local police services and members of the community. It offers a unique approach to community safety and well-being by giving the communities more direct responsibilities and creating joint operations that bring together sectors that wouldn't otherwise meet. The theme of this year's grant program is Preventing Hate-Motivated Crime through Community Collaboration.
Organizations applying for this year's grant can include recreational programs that positively affect the development of children and youth, raising awareness of hate-motivated crimes, as well as the improvement of security infrastructure. The chosen applicants and projects will be announced in the winter of 2021.
Canada's Jewish population took notice of the announcement. While forming only 1% of Canada's population, the Jewish community in Canada is the target of nearly 20% of all hate crimes in the country, according to the CIJA.
Chair of CIJA Toronto, Barbara Bank, welcomed the government's announcement of the added budget. “The Jewish community and other vulnerable groups collectively spend millions of dollars annually protecting children and families from hate-motivated crime. CIJA welcomes this investment, which will make a meaningful difference in the lives of all Ontarians who visit their local houses of worship or community centers," Bank said in a statement.


Tags canada hate crime Toronto
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by