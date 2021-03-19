Orthodox college students help 230 New Yorkers vaccinated

The group of volunteers, based in downtown Manhattan recognized the difficulty many of the elderly and senior citizens were experiencing in scheduling their vaccinations online. Additionally, while they may be eligible to receive the vaccine, many did not receive it due to limitation in the dosages available to the public.

The OU-JLIC reached out to local Synagogues, community centers, and the like, asking them to spread the word- whoever is in need of guidance or help should contact the volunteers.

Jeff Vogel, a 67-year-old teacher, is one such example of someone who was eligible to receive the vaccine, yet failed to do so because he couldn't find an appointment. The volunteers managed to get Vogel both the first and second doses.

“I was so appreciative that Rabbi Wolfson and his team of students and alumni were able to get me an appointment so quickly,” he said. “It is an incredible project, and their impact is enormous. They helped me navigate the system.”

