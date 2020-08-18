The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orthodox Union to highlight positive stories during pandemic

The initiate will be held on Shabbat on August 22, and will include Torah discussions.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 18, 2020 17:08
Shabbat candles (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Shabbat candles
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Orthodox Union, the largest umbrella organization representing North American Orthodox Jewish congregations, has launched an initiative to highlight positive stories during the pandemic, according to a press release from the organization.
The press release noted that 21 synagogues  in the US and Canada will be participating in the initiative, and will focus on charitable actions, and positive practices such as frequent weekday family dinners, religious prayer with more a focus on people's health and regular visits to the elderly and ill.
The initiative will be held on Shabbat on August 22, and will include Torah discussions on giving and positive developments, the impact of the coronavirus on communal life, and how families have coped under the circumstances.
“Throughout our history, even in times of tremendous pain and suffering, Jews have evidenced the ability to strive to reach new spiritual heights, and to increase our commitment to acts of kindness and charity. The Resolve Together initiative is intended to help us all grow from each other’s strength and to capture and retain this growth even after the pandemic passes,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane.
“We are living during a time of turbulence and uncertainty and our hope is that this Shabbos dedicated to ‘Resolve Together’ can be a personal resource for families to reflect on the positive ways in which each family has coped,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer.
“Resolve Together is here to guide families to learn from their experiences, engaging in what our tradition refers to as Cheshbon Hanefesh, to identify areas of improvement and positive transformation gleaned from this challenging time,”


Tags United States canada orthodox jews Orthodox Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by