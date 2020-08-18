Orthodox Union to highlight positive stories during pandemic

The Orthodox Union, the largest umbrella organization representing North American Orthodox Jewish congregations, has launched an initiative to highlight positive stories during the pandemic, according to a press release from the organization. The press release noted that 21 synagogues in the US and Canada will be participating in the initiative, and will focus on charitable actions, and positive practices such as frequent weekday family dinners, religious prayer with more a focus on people's health and regular visits to the elderly and ill. The initiative will be held on Shabbat on August 22, and will include Torah discussions on giving and positive developments, the impact of the coronavirus on communal life, and how families have coped under the circumstances. “Throughout our history, even in times of tremendous pain and suffering, Jews have evidenced the ability to strive to reach new spiritual heights, and to increase our commitment to acts of kindness and charity. The Resolve Together initiative is intended to help us all grow from each other’s strength and to capture and retain this growth even after the pandemic passes,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane. “We are living during a time of turbulence and uncertainty and our hope is that this Shabbos dedicated to ‘Resolve Together’ can be a personal resource for families to reflect on the positive ways in which each family has coped,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer. “Resolve Together is here to guide families to learn from their experiences, engaging in what our tradition refers to as Cheshbon Hanefesh, to identify areas of improvement and positive transformation gleaned from this challenging time,”