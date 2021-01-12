The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

OU's Yachad raises $1.6 million to support those with disabilities

The Jewish organization announced that the donations came from over 2,500 people, and the funding will underwrite services, programs as well as scholarships for those with disabilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 12, 2021 04:56
Disability inclusion in Israel by White Animation (photo credit: WHITE ANIMATION)
Disability inclusion in Israel by White Animation
(photo credit: WHITE ANIMATION)
The Orthodox Union’s (OU) Yachad - an organization which supports people with disabilities - raised a record $1.6 million during an end of the year "Giving Day" campaign.
The Jewish organization announced that the donations came from over 2,500 people, and the funding will underwrite services, programs as well as scholarships for those with disabilities.
“As a result of COVID-19, many of our in-person programs and fundraisers were cancelled in order to protect the physical safety our members, supporters and friends,” said Yachad Associate Director Ken Saibel. “The secondary result, unfortunately, was that many of our members felt more isolated than ever and our services became all the more important to them and their families. We’re thrilled that our community came together in such a strong showing of support to ensure that none of our most vulnerable community members are left behind.”
With the funding, Yachad will increase its daily digital programming for its on demand services. Yachad will also be expanding clincical support to families supporting a member with a disability, increase home delivery kits for those in isolation at home, purchase devices or computers for those to partake in Yachad's on demand programming and provide support to IVDU School students to help them switch from virtual to hypbrid educational models as well as provide scholarships for Yachad summer programs.
"Yachad is a cornerstone program of the OU and plays a critical role in Jewish communities across the country by providing programming, services and Torah education to participants and their families," said OU President Moishe Bane. "We are grateful that the community rallied around them to make sure that we can continue programming that is so important to Yachad members and their families."
"From the moment physical programming shut down in March, Yachad’s team has been finding innovative ways to continue to provide safe services to their members, and it’s humbling to see the community support their efforts in such a robust fashion," said OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer.


Tags education disability Orthodox Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by