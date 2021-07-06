Over 100 Jewish Diaspora women arrive in Israel for identity trip

Over 100 Jewish women from the US, UK, Canada and France landed on Tuesday morning in Israel, as part of Momentum Organization's campaign to strengthen the Jewish identity of Diaspora Jews worldwide.

Momentum is an international Jewish organization dedicated to spreading Jewish values to women with less acquaintance and familiarity with Israel.

The organization's flagship program, an 8-day trip to Israel, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak

This year, the program will go ahead as usual. During that time, Momentum held various digital conferences and webinars, reaching over 500,000 Jewish women from around the globe.This year, the program will go ahead as usual.

The 8-day trip will include an emotional meet up between the women, some mothers to lone IDF soldiers, and their children, who will see them for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among those flown to Israel are women from Medical Heroines, a group standing at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Jewish communities worldwide.

